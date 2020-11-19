PLATTSBURGH – For the past several years, the Interfaith Council of Plattsburgh and Clinton County has sponsored a Thanksgiving Service.
“We usually switch venues between the various faith organizations that are members,” the Rev. Gregory Huth, pastor of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, said.
“But this year, we are holding it on Zoom because of the COVID crisis. Usually as our preacher, we have somebody who is one of the clergy people in our organization who is one of the earliest to arrive in town.”
Viewers and listeners can tune into the Plattsburgh Interfaith Thanksgiving Service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22 on Zoom. (SEE BOX).
The reflection will be given by the Rev. Tojo Chacko, who serves in the Plattsburgh City Parishes.
He is a priest of the religious order Heralds of the Good News and a missionary from Kerala State, India.
“The rest of us will be doing readings or prayers,” Huth said.
The program features a prelude by Patrick Towey, a Peabody Institute graduate student; welcome and opening prayer by Rabbi David Kominsky of Temple Beth Israel, readings by Rev. Huth, Chaz Azarkadeh of the Baha'i Community, and Dorothy Latta of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and director of the Interfaith Food Shelf.
A musical interlude follows the reflection.
Readings will be given by the Rev. Bishop Don Ray of Unity Christian Church, Dr. Jonathan Slater, director of Jewish Studies at SUNY Plattsburgh and the Rev. Dr. Timothy Luoma of the First Presbyterian Church.
After closing music, a closing prayer and blessing will be offered by Rabbi Kominsky.
“We thought especially this particular election year was so bitterly dividing,” Huth said.
“We are an organization that tries to bring people together and promote tolerance and understanding between the different faiths. We thought it was really important that we not cancel this service this year.”
TO VIEW
Website: www.zoom.com
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88331349852?pwd=TXYwOVMvLzFKZmhuYjFxK3hUZjEzUT09
Meeting ID: 883 3134 9852
Passcode: 152416
Dial by your location: 1 (646) 558-8656
