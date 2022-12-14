ALBANY — The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and the Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) partnered with GetSetUp to offer interactive online programming for older New Yorkers specifically designed to increase activity and wellness, help individuals effectively use digital technology, and find other learning opportunities.
SOCIALIZE AND STAY ACTIVE
To take a class, visit the New York partnership page at https://www.getsetup.io/partner/nystate.
“With shorter days and even colder weather ahead, older adults may find it harder to socialize and stay active,” NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said.
“In addition to in-person programs offered by local offices for the aging, our partnership with GetSetUp presents another solution, creating an online community where older New Yorkers can interact and learn from one another in powerful ways right from the comfort of home at any time of day. I encourage all older adults to explore the offerings that are available this winter to stay engaged.”
LONELINESS WORSE IN WINTER
According to one analysis, up to 43 percent of people 60 and older reported feeling lonely. This sense of isolation often gets worse during the winter when weather conditions make it harder for people to interact in-person.
Through GetSetUp, New Yorkers can access thousands of engaging classes taught by older adults to their peers. Classes are available at the click of a button around the clock.
GetSetUp also helps active older adults become more fit, learn to manage their finances, develop new skills and supplement their income.
“We know that the holidays and winter season can be a festive time for many people but also a time where others feel particularly alone,” Lawrence Kosick, president and co-founder of GetSetUp, said.
“We want to remind people that there are empowering learning and socialization opportunities on GetSetUp. We offer opportunities around the clock to learn and socialize with just a click of a button. We look forward to seeing more New Yorkers in our upcoming sessions.”
‘NEW YEAR, NEW ME’
Special “New Year, New Me” programming is running into the new year to help people accomplish their new year’s goals in one or all three learning tracks on Health and Wellness, Money and Business, and Growth and Development.
Plus, classes are available in multiple languages including English, Mandarin, Hindi, and a growing number of weekly classes in Spanish.
GetSetUp’s custom-built video learning interface has been tailored to older adults of all tech levels.
SUPPORT OVER PHONE
The platform offers support via phone to assist learners with technology. It also includes a booking system complete with regular reminders and after-class notes. New York’s older adults can easily connect with a safe community of over 4.6 million peers globally.
“GetSetUp is an additional tool we are utilizing to support older New Yorkers and their families,” AgingNY Executive Director Rebecca Preve said.
“We look forward to expanding this partnership, which has already supported over 200,000 older adults, and building on the opportunities for encore careers among older adults.
“Older adults have a wealth of knowledge and GetSetUp is a platform for them to share their amazing intellectual capital. AgingNY thanks Governor Hochul and NYSOFA for pioneering programs that are dedicated to helping older New Yorkers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.