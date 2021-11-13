FILE - Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison speaks at a watch party in Columbia, S.C., after losing the Senate race Nov. 3, 2020. Harrison was Biden's pick for DNC chair, in part, because of the extraordinary fundraising success he had in his underdog campaign against South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham last year. Harrison's campaign raised an eye-popping $109 million, although he lost the election by 10 points. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)