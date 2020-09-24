PLATTSBURGH — A conversation between two artist-friends sparked the Strand-Ed Artisan Marketplace.
The Saturday series runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 26, Oct. 3 and Oct. 10 on the front lawn of the Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St. in Plattsburgh.
A Pop-Up Gallery Exhibiton will run simultaneously each weekend in the Strand Gallery.
“It came down to I was talking with a friend, and we are both artists in the area,” Nancy Armitage, Strand education coordinator, said.
“All of our normal fall and summer shows around Plattsburgh, they've all been canceled. I was trying to think of a way like what can we do for local artists?”
A GOOD IDEA
Armitage regularly reps the Strand at the Plattsburgh Farmers' and Crafters' Market downtown.
“We have some artisans that have things in a booth down there every weekend,” she said.
“I thought why can't we just have an artisans' market on our front lawn? That kind of spurred it.”
There are nearly 30 participating artisans including Adirondack Blue Co., Brown Dog Fiber Arts Studio, Inspired by Color, One Good Turn and Tabetha Patnode.
“There has been such a great reaction to the event,” Armitage said.
“A lot of them are doing multiple days. Some are them are just doing a single day. I'm absolutely shocked at the response. It's fantastic.”
INSPIRED BY COLOR
Chanelle Heath of Inspired by Color is one of the featured artisans.
The SUNY Plattsburgh Class of 2010 alum took some art courses while in college, though she didn't major in art.
“I started painting in 2009, then just kind of spiraled from there,” Heath said.
“I do a ton of stuff. I do painting. I do bead embroidery. I do pottery, and I do tie-dyes.
Heath got a foundation in pottery back in high school in Alexandria Bay.
Since living here, she has taken classes with Armitage, the Clay Studio manager, at the Strand.
“There used to be a bead shop downtown, and I took a whole bunch of classes from the woman that owned the bead shop,” Heath said.
SEIZING QUIET MOMENTS
Tie-dye is self-taught, and ice tie-dye is her technique.
“I buy products whether it's cotton or rayon fabric,” she said.
“I just do a lot of research and learned to tie-dye myself. I do a lot of women's clothing – cardigans, dresses, things that are wearable for everybody even people who don't love tie-dye. I try to make it wearable across the board.”
Her pottery output includes mugs, bowls and jewelry.
Heath's motto and brand is “inspired by color."
“It's really just to bring color to people's lives,” she said.
“I believe that color can bring people happiness, especially right now with how much stress we have in our lives it's much its so important to have quiet moments. Doing art provides quiet moments for us throughout a stressful day.”
RAFFLE BENEFIT
Vendors like Heath will donate one item for a raffle, and the proceeds will benefit the Strand Center for the Arts.
“We're going to have a tent outside that will have the donated items inside. People can buy raffle tickets out during the event. It should be a lot of fun.”
Vendors and tents will be spaced apart according to COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“We're doing all of the market precautions that we have to do,” Armitage said.
“Everyone has to wear a mask on our property when they come into the lawn. We're going to have proper sanitation stations.”
Vendors provide their own tent and curate their own space.
“I'm just so happy that we're able to facilitate something like this for the community,” Armitage said.
“It means a lot to me, and I hope it means a lot to everyone else, too, especially during this really rough time that everyone is going through. Hopefully, it can bring some joy for the community.”
