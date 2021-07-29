Infrastructure deal: Senate ready to move ahead on $1T bill

J. Scott Applewhite/AP PhotoSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., right, are seated together during a luncheon with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday. Senate Republicans have reached a deal with Democrats over major outstanding issues in a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and say they are ready to vote to take up the bill.