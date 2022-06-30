PLATTSBURGH — The days of traveling long distances for authentic Indian food are over.
With the grand opening of Indian Grill, located at 43 Smithfield Blvd., Thursday, Plattsburgh now has its very-own Indian restaurant.
Husband and wife owners Aman Chadha, 33, and Sangita Chadha, 30, had been planning to open at this location for a year now, but the renovations and remodeling of the restaurant building, which used to be an AT&T store, began just two months ago.
“There wasn’t any kitchen at all over here, so I had to do everything from scratch,” Aman said.
FINDING STAFF
Finding workers to do the construction was one challenge he faced during the process.
“It was tough; it was very hard to find people…especially when you’re not from here,” he said.
“You come to know Plattsburgh slowly. Like I didn’t know where to get supplies from, so it was very hard to find. I got all my stuff from New York City.”
Aman, who has owned restaurants both in Potsdam and Canton for almost 12 years, said his inspiration to become a business owner started in his home country.
“Back home in India, I had a kitchen business, and (when) I moved to the U.S., and started working in a restaurant, that’s how I came up with opening my own,” he said.
CUSTOMER DEMAND
The idea to bring a restaurant to Plattsburgh though, came from customers who frequented his other locations.
“I had customers coming from here (Plattsburgh) to Potsdam to eat,” Aman said.
“They had been approaching me to do it.”
OPEN SEVEN DAYS A WEEK
Indian Grill is now open seven days a week.
Customers will have the option to dine in, take out, or order their food for delivery through DoorDash.
From Monday to Thursday, lunch hours run from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner hours run from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Friday and Saturday’s lunch hours run from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well, but dinner hours run from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday’s special brunch buffet runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., with dinner hours from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
An “All you can Eat” buffet, offering several Indian dishes, will usually be available just during lunch hours, except for Monday nights, where the buffet, along with the regular menu choices, will be available.
BUFFET OPTION
Aman said the buffet was important to have, because it helps introduce Indian food to those who aren’t familiar with it.
“Anybody can order off the menu for lunch or dinner. Buffet is going to be seven days (a week), so people can know what we do — what kind of food we have, so they can order in the evening off the menu — that’s what we do in our other restaurants also,” he said.
“That’s why we do buffets; some people who are not used to Indian food…get to know the menu.”
BIG MENU
Indian Grill’s menu is extensive, with soups, salads, biryanis (rice specialties), vegetarian options, gluten-free options, chicken specials, lamb specials, goat specials, seafood options, Tandoori Bread options and much more.
“I have a big menu here. A lot of other places don’t have as much…we have a lot of different stuff,” Aman said.
“Each and every dish is different.”
Aman said, depending on how business is, he may hire more employees.
Including the chefs, he said there are about four or five people working there now.
“We can hire more people if it’s busy; for chefs, I won’t need anybody, because our chefs need to be Indian,” he said.
“(Otherwise) how will they know how to cook it? It’s not easy to train (how to) make Indian food because of all the levels of spices…it’s all about experience in Indian cooking.”
TAKING A RISK
Because his business is so new to the area, Aman said he is excited and nervous to see the response from the community.
“I was really worried earlier, like what’s going to happen here,” he said.
“I don’t know how I’m going to do in Plattsburgh, but that’s taking a risk.”
