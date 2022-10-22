PLATTSBURGH — Seeking his sixth consecutive term as Clinton County Sheriff, David Favro is hoping his body of work over the last 20 years speaks for itself.
Implementing a road patrol, helping to draft an emergency first-car response protocol with 911, building up relationships with surrounding law enforcement agencies, equipping his officers with the proper gear, creating the Special Response Team (SRT) and providing proactive prevention programs to the local seniors, youth and community members were several accomplishments Favro, 61, listed as reasons to reelect him.
“You want me to keep going?” he joked.
STAYING AHEAD OF TRENDS
On a more serious note, Favro said that even with all that he’s accomplished, there’s always more work to be done in his next potential term.
“If you would have asked me a year ago, ‘What is your number one priority in law enforcement?’ I might have given you a particular answer. If you asked me today, it could be a different answer,” he said.
“One of the biggest challenges as a law enforcement administrator is being able to foresee what types of trends and problems are going to be approaching your community in the future and how to best try and get out ahead of it and prepare for those things, while also maintaining the current needs, safety and security … of our residents and guests.
“When I campaigned in 2002, and I still do it now, that is probably my strongest asset — my ability to multitask — to be able to look at multiple programs, multiple concerns at once and know who to contact and how to get things done and how to rally the troops to make sure we can pull things together and accomplish the task that we need to.”
Up until early September, Favro had believed he would be running unopposed on Election Day.
WELCOMES CHALLENGERS
Then former Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy Chelsea Warick, who has made several sexual harassment and discrimination claims against his department, and even called for Favro to resign, announced she would be running for sheriff as a write-in candidate.
Typically, Favro said he doesn’t mind having a challenger.
“I would rather run against somebody, like last term running against Matt Bell, he had 26 years of experience as a police officer, he was a detective, he really had his hands on the pulse of drug issues and substance abuse — things like that. I get that. He’s fulfilled a complete career and he was looking to move on. I typically don’t mind something like that,” Favro said.
“That, I think, is something good. It’s healthy for the department and for the people, but I think (anything) otherwise, it’s more of a distraction for a lot of people.”
‘IT’S INAPPROPRIATE’
Warick’s allegations, to Favro, are just that — distractions.
He has denied any truth that his department has been discriminatory toward Warick or women in general.
“I would like to think that we live in an innocent until proven guilty society. I believe that’s the way our system is supposed to be,” Favro said.
“I don’t know about you, but I don’t want a sheriff running my county saying people are guilty until proven innocent. and that’s what we’re seeing here, these allegations have been made (and now) ‘you’re guilty.’ It’s horrible and it’s inappropriate.”
Warick had filed complaints and taken issue against the department’s nursing mother’s policy in particular, which she said limited her ability to pump breastmilk at work.
Favro said their policy was created with help from county personnel and the New York State Department of Labor.
“Any and every day is a learning process. This was the first case that was brought up to our attention involving nursing mothers,” he said.
“So immediately, we contacted Kim Kinblom (personnel director for the county) and we got some guidance and direction on, ‘What do we do? How do we formulate a policy?’ She directed us to the New York State Department of Labor … We drafted a policy based on those New York state laws … I don’t know what further we can do.
“At the end of the day, you want to do what’s right. You want to do what’s right for your people, for families, for everybody, that’s what we do, that’s what we’re about.”
MANY PARTS OF THE JOB
Favro praised Warick as a good officer and smart officer when she was in the department.
But he said there’s also a lot more to being sheriff that he doesn’t believe she would be ready for.
“I don’t know if … nine years of experience as a deputy sheriff qualifies you to supervise approximately 120 staff members, to be able to deal with all the multiple things that are going on, to be able to have in-depth knowledge of the workings of the jail and to have a successful jail operation. Eighteen of 20 years that have operated in the black? That’s important for the taxpayers to understand,” he said.
“Then you’ve got the supervising issue. Supervising yourself, being one person, doesn’t really tell you that you can go out and supervise 120 staff dealing with three different unions, dealing with multiple issues and then approximately 160 inmates on a daily basis.”
And, Favro said, as long as he’s continuing to enact positive change for the county like he is now, he sees no reason to not be reelected for another four years.
“We have been very successful fiscally, operationally. Every year, one of our internal goals, if you will, is to try and ... create a new program that’s going to benefit the quality of life for people in Clinton County and that’s critical.
“When I become stale and stagnant and I’m not doing anything and we don’t have programs that are effective anymore, then it’s time for me to leave and someone else to come in and take over.
“We’re not there yet.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.