PLATTSBURGH — Regardless of last Friday’s snowstorm, Plattsburgh City School District had already planned to close their doors that day.
The closure could be attributed to a substitute teacher shortage.
Superintendent Jay Lebrun said 50 teachers around the district had called out sick ahead of Friday’s classes with no substitutes available to cover them, which forced him to cancel school before the snow even hit the ground.
TRIPLE-DEMIC
Lebrun said the dozens of absences could be accredited to the rise in flu cases locally.
“Like most districts, we experienced staffing pressures during the height of the pandemic — when faculty and staff were either absent because of a COVID case or because the quarantine and exclusion rules kept them out of school,” he said.
“Again, like most other districts, we’re currently experiencing the impacts of the so-called ‘triple-demic’, wherein absences attributable to multiple respiratory ailments have taken their toll on student, staff and faculty attendance. Simultaneously, substitute availability is low, both because of the same shortages reported in many professions and because substitutes are not immune from the same health issues affecting everyone else. Interestingly, while COVID cases still arise regularly, absences due to flu and flu-like symptoms appear more common of late.”
PREDICTING STAFFING NEEDS
Lebrun said the district has tried to avoid closing school by predicting when teachers may be absent and preparing accordingly.
Friday’s 50 teacher absences, though, were too difficult to overcome.
“We’ve grown more adept at forecasting the most critical days of staffing shortages based upon known absences one, two, and three days in advance. Speaking very generally, 50 faculty absences on any given day is when we fear that we won’t be able to open school safely,” Lebrun said.
“That’s a fluid figure because some positions require substitute coverage while others do not, and because the number of available substitutes also varies from day to day, we know that we can expect a certain number of last-minute (i.e. morning-of) absences, so we try to extrapolate the known absences from the prior afternoon and evening so as to predict whether that day’s staffing will be critical,” he continued.
“As we experienced during the pandemic, the North Country tends to experience waves and surges of illness somewhat later than other areas of the country, so we’ve expected, based upon the ‘triple-demic’ reporting from the national media, that this situation would befall us eventually. Some districts in the greater North Country region have already had to close in-person instruction because of staffing shortages. We hope to avoid this scenario, make it to the upcoming holiday recess, and look forward to easing flu infection rates in the new year.”
INCREASE IN FLU CASES
These effects of rising flu cases have also been felt in local hospitals.
Clinton County Health Department’s Principal Public Health Educator Molly Flynn said flu hospitalizations are higher than usual for this time of the year.
“We continue to see an increase in flu cases in our community. The most recent data available to us (week ending 12/10) shows a significant increase from the week prior — 120 more cases,” she said.
“We would expect to continue to see case[s] increase until flu season peaks — which is typically in January/February. The best thing residents can do is to follow basic prevention methods to help slow the spread of germs. Stay home when they are sick, even if they have tested negative for COVID-19. Wash their hands with soap and water frequently. Wear a well-fitting mask when they have to be around others — especially if they are feeling under the weather. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, is to be sure everyone in their family (who is eligible) gets a flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine/booster.”
For local vaccine details, Flynn recommended this website to use: www.vaccines.gov/search.
