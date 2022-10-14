SARANAC LAKE — After nearly three years, Nicole Hylton-Patterson steps down from her role as director of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, according to the Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA).
The Association will convene a hiring committee made up of members of the economic development organization’s board and staff, as well as ADI Core Team members, to conduct a search for a new director.
LAST DAY
Hylton-Patterson’s final day as ADI director is today.
Born in Jamaica, Hylton-Patterson spent her formative years in northern Norway as part of a gifted child program.
She holds a master’s degree in Pan African Studies from Syracuse University, a master’s degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology University, and a bachelor’s degree in African & African American Studies and Philosophy from Mount Holyoke College and a doctoral degree in Women & Gender Studies from the School of Social Transformation at Arizona State University.
“We are so grateful for Nicky and all the incredible work she has accomplished in such a short amount of time,” Elizabeth Cooper, ANCA executive director, said.
“Nicky has led ADI with strong vision, energy and passion. She has always remained focused on the important and collaborative work that helps us build communities that are equitable, welcoming and resilient. We are thankful for her leadership and wish her the best in her newest endeavor.”
STATE FUNDED
Hylton-Patterson was hired as ADI’s first director in December of 2019, after ANCA received funding in the New York State budget through a $250,000 allotment from the Environmental Protection Fund to support leadership and program development for ADI.
Established in 2015 as a volunteer-run group of nonprofit and community leaders dedicated to advancing strategies to create a more welcoming and inclusive Adirondack Park, the Initiative has achieved significant reach, growth and impact under Hylton-Patterson’s leadership.
FAMILY FIRST
Hylton-Patterson said her decision to leave ADI was driven by her wish to be closer to family and help in the care of her mother.
She said that over the last three years, the Initiative has built a strong program structure and engaged collaborators across the North Country.
“I believe deeply in ADI and its mission to make the Adirondack North Country a more welcoming and inclusive place for ALL New Yorkers and visitors,” Hylton-Patterson said.
“This majestic place must be protected for future generations who will continue the work we have begun — to chart a future where human diversity is as revered, respected, and sustained as biodiversity.”
Hylton-Patterson said she was proud of the strides ADI has made over the last few years to increase understanding, compassion and action around issues of justice, equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging.
“My successor will have the privilege to work with a team of hard-working staff, dedicated partners and committed volunteers who are driven to make positive change in their communities,” she said.
“I remain committed to those wonderful people and to supporting those efforts to ensure the longevity and sustainability of the region. Moreover, I look forward to returning to the ‘Dacks on a regular basis to hike, camp, and just plain soak up the pristine majesty that is the Adirondack Park.”
STRONG PARTNERSHIPS
Under Hylton-Patterson’s leadership, ADI has become well established and recognized in the region, having developed and implemented a number of successful initiatives including its Emerging Stewards Program, Community Policing Initiative, Cultural Consciousness Trainings and a Business Welcoming Microcredential pilot program.
ADI has built strong partnerships with organizations and community leaders to grow diversity, equity and inclusion awareness in North Country communities and build a sense of welcoming and belonging for all who wish to live, work or travel here.
Hylton-Patterson was a presenter at the North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association’s annual meeting in 2020.
“She gave a great presentation on what she felt diversity was and how she felt it should be orchestrated,” Jacqueline Madison, president of the North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association, said.
“She talked about her experiences because this wasn’t her only time in the North Country. She’s been here before.”
EXPERIENTIAL MODEL
Before coming to Saranac Lake, she was the acting director of the Mary T. Clark Center for Religion and Social Justice at Manhattanville College, where she served as program coordinator for the college’s Center for Inclusion.
With more than 20 years of experience, Hylton-Patterson also instructed and coordinated programs in Arizona; Syracuse and Elmira that focused on race and gender studies, justice, diversity and advocacy.
“She used that as sort of her model as to how she would bring about diversity initiatives,” Madison said.
“She did have those difficulties when she arrived in the Adirondacks, so I’m sure she drew on that experience as well.”
“Those difficulties” were when Hylton-Patterson felt threatened as a Black person in Saranac Lake when racist graffiti was found spray-painted on a railroad trestle bridge, according to a July 8, 2020 Adirondack Daily Enterprise report.
A runner, Hylton-Patterson regularly ran past the site that someone defaced with slurs, expletives and the racist phrase, “Go back to Africa,” according to the report.
Hylton-Patterson relocated to another Adirondack village.
AWARDS
During her time with ADI, Hylton-Patterson received Adirondack Wild’s 2020 Wild Stewardship Award for “initiating and elevating difficult conversations about race, shared power, and influence in the Adirondack region” and an award from the Adirondack Council in 2021 for “making the Adirondack Park more welcoming, safe and inclusive for all.”
“Since the day Nicky was hired to lead the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, she has been a tireless advocate for advancing the dialogue, energy and action around inclusion, diversity, equity and justice in the North Country,” Rocci Aguirre, deputy executive director of the Adirondack Council and an ADI founding member, said.
“That she has accomplished so much in such a short amount of time speaks to her warrior spirit, her leadership, and her grace under pressure.
“It is bittersweet to see Nicky leave, but she leaves the North Country a better place for her time and work here. and she leaves ADI in a strong position to continue the work she has started. We wish Nicky only the best on her next adventure.”
NEW JOB
Hylton-Patterson has accepted a position in Brooklyn as the director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging at Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York, a human services nonprofit focused on improving the well-being of children, families, and individuals with developmental disabilities across New York City and Long Island.
She will begin in her new position in late October.
The job description and application deadline for the ADI Director position will be posted on the ANCA website at www.adirondack.org later this month.
