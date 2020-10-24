ROUSES POINT — Karen Bair Landry decided at 11 years old that she was going to cut hair for a living.
As a little girl, she would go to the Plaza Barber Shop in Plattsburgh with her father, Calvin.
“He would get his haircut and I would get my lollipop,” she said. “One day, at the age of 11, I was sitting there with my dad, watching him get his haircut and I thought, ‘I love this shop; I love the old red barber chairs.’
“I just knew.”
MEN’S CUTS
Since 1982, Bair Landry has cut hair at a handful of shops around the greater Plattsburgh area, but now has her own shop, Strictly Men, at 113 State Street Rouses Point, Rouses Point.
Though not a certified barber, she does men’s cuts.
“I love my guys,” she said.
Though she had never dreamed of owning her own shop, that changed on June 1, 2020.
“I became a grandmother.”
NEW SHOP
With that, Bair Landry made some lifestyle changes and opened up the shop.
“It will allow me to travel to see my grandson whenever I want,” she said, adding that he lived with his parents in Idaho.
Since opening about three weeks ago, Bair Landry said business has been steady — and growing.
“It gets better every week,” she said. “A lot of locals have been here, but a very heavy traffic of Plattsburgh clients have traveled here, as well.
“If I could scream it to the rooftops how happy I am having my own business I would. It’s amazing.”
STRICTLY MEN
The shop, a solo venture, was small and quaint and had a retro style, Bair Landry said.
It’s situated on one side of an apartment duplex that sat vacant for some time at 113 State St.
“My sister said, ‘Why don’t you open up your own shop in there?’”
Right in the center of the room is a big red barbershop-style chair, a salute to her late father, who died at the age of 46.
“I named the chair ‘Big Cal’ after him,” she said. “He was my inspiration.”
LOVE IT
Bair Landry said she does her job, because she loves her job.
“I love making someone feel good about themselves,” she said. “I have had some of the best conversations with people in this way.
“My customers become my family.”
For more information, call Strictly Men at (518) 420-4958.
