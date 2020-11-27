Envelopes addressed to "Pere Noel" - Father Christmas in French - decorated with love hearts, stickers and glitter, are displayed by postal workers in Libourne, southwest France, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Letters pouring by the tens of thousands into Santa's mailbox offer a glimpse into the worries and hopes of children awaiting a pandemic-hit Christmas. Along with usual pleas for toys and gadgets, kids are also mailing requests for vaccines, for visits from grandparents, for life to return to the way it was. The office estimates that one letter in three mentions the pandemic. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)