In hunt for infrastructure deal, every Dem has leverage

J. Scott Applewhite, File/AP PhotoIn this June 23 file photo, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. Top congressional Democrats are hunting for the sweet spot that would satisfy the party’s rival moderate and progressive wings, a crucial moment as they craft legislation financing President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion dollar agenda of bolstering the economy and helping families.