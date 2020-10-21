featured
In debate countdown, Trump holds rally, Biden does prep
72, of Plattsburgh, NY passed away October 19, 2020. He was born in Plattsburgh, NY on December 15, 1947, the son of Charles and Rose (Giroux) Daniels. Graveside services will be private at St. Peter's Cemetery.
62, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial later at Our Lady of Victory Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
95 and a World War II Veteran, died Oct. 18, 2020, at CVPH in Plattsburgh. He was born on Nov. 4, 1924, in Brooklyn and lived in Larchmont, N.Y. Services will be private through Brown Funeral Home.
