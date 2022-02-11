PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Grant Facilitation Corporation (CGFC), a subsidiary of the County of Clinton Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA), was recently awarded $1.4 million that will allow for the expansion of commodity handling capacities and construction of an additional rail spur at the site of South Junction Enterprises' bulk transfer facility.
Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the award, part of $76.4 million in funding through the state Department of Transportation-administered Passenger and Freight Rail Assistance Program for 38 projects aimed at renewing and modernizing the state's freight rail infrastructure.
CCIDA/Clinton County Capital Resource Corporation Board of Directors Chair Trent Trahan thanked the governor for recognizing the potential of the project.
"Certainly the North Country is no stranger to nationwide supply chain issues, and strategic improvements, like these in freight rail, will undoubtedly go a long way in helping North Country businesses meet supply needs while getting their products out the door,” he said in a statement.
RAIL CAPACITY
The project will consist of a new railroad track 2,700 feet in length that will connect to existing trackage and one storage silo, which will result in doubling the 55-acre facility’s capacity, according to a press release.
“In 2015, my brother Tanner and I embarked on a pipedream of opening a rail yard,” South Junction Enterprises co-owner Troy Baraby said in a statement.
“Never could we have imagined that we would now be servicing 415 railcars in one year, quadrupling our initial business, with demand continually on the rise. This funding will allow us to further our rail capacity which certainly contributes to the overall economic growth of our region."
CCIDA Executive Director Molly Ryan said the agency takes great pride in working with visionaries like the Baraby brothers.
“South Junction Enterprises saw a need and they worked hard to meet that goal," she continued. "The CGFC/CCIDA was happy to be a conduit to secure this funding which will certainly help foster continued development and expansion in our region.
"We encourage entrepreneurs with similar visions to contact us so we can continue to partner on infrastructure projects that support economic advancements in Clinton County.”
FUTURE GROWTH
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said South Junction Enterprises, under the Barabys' leadership, has made rail an important part of the local manufacturing and agricultural economies.
"This further investment in its facilities and capacity will allow future growth in its operations. We congratulate and thank South Junction for its continued commitment to the area economy and we thank the Clinton County IDA for supporting its future. Onward and upward!"
Hochul said in a statement that the projects funded through the Passenger and Freight Rail Assistance Program would fuel the state's economic comeback with new construction jobs while making regional economies more competitive and enhancing the movement of commodities in an environmentally sustainable way.
“As New York leads the nation in its efforts to combat climate change, we will continue to prioritize funding for initiatives that promote economic growth in a responsible manner while mitigating threats to our environment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.