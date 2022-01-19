SCHUYLER FALLS — A brand new ice skating rink at the River Street Park officially opened to the community Saturday.
The new rink is another piece in the River Street Park, which Schuyler Falls Town Supervisor Kevin Randall is hoping will become a four-season center for the community to share and enjoy.
Some finishing touches, including a bench, hay bales and a portable bathroom, are planned to be added shortly, but as of now, anyone can use the rink for free skating, hockey and more. With flood lights at night, skaters can also use the rink when it gets dark.
‘A LEARNING EXPERIENCE’
The rink was scheduled to open ahead of the town’s inaugural holiday festival in December, but the weather did not hold up.
“It was a learning experience this year,” Randall said of setting up the nearly 100-by-50-foot ice rink, which included some hiccups from the weather and some unforeseen challenges.
Randall said it took about a month of work and the help of the town’s recreation director, Buildings and Grounds Department, the Morrisonville Fire Department and more to construct the rink, which needed about 12,500 gallons of water to fill, on top of the River Street Park’s futsal court.
“You needed a lot of hands to put this together,” Randall said. “I hope it gets a lot of use. There’s not a lot of places that have ice rinks around without having to buy time.”
The court, along with the River Street Park and Salmon River Pump Park, was funded largely by grants secured by the Foundation of CVPH, which were awarded for health-focused projects for communities.
The River Street Park only recently opened last July.
“We get just as many people come from the Town of Plattsburgh to use our rec parks as we do our own,” Randall said. “It’s a real good community outreach for everybody. It’s available for anyone to use.”
FUTURE PLANS
The grant also included funding for a liner and other materials to convert the futsal court into a rink during the winter.
Randall said the plan for next year is to have all the wrinkles in setting up the rink ironed out so it can be set up ahead of the town’s second annual holiday festival. Randall expects even more additions to the park, including permanent bathrooms, a heated area by the ice rink, a fire ring and more.
Randall hopes the River Street Park will become a four-season destination for local residents and expects to add more activities in the future as well, like performances from local bands in the summer.
“We’re not done yet,” Randall said. “The grants gave us the ability to really take this beautiful area and utilize it.”
