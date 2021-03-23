The village of Malone held its first public forum on police reform on Monday night. Dozens of people tuned in over Zoom.
Most people who commented were critical of the plan, which celebrates the village’s white heritage while calling Black people transient and dismissing systemic racism.
Monday night’s meeting lasted about an hour. Most people were over Zoom, but so many people showed up in person that Malone’s Mayor Andrea Dumas had to move them to another room.
“We have too many people in the meeting,” Dumas said. “You all have to leave.”
Most committee members were in person, including
Calvin Martin. Martin is a retired professor who wrote Malone’s police reform plan. He was the only one visible in the room who wasn’t wearing a mask. Martin has spread conspiracy theories online.
He has declined to talk to NCPR about his role in the plan and did not speak at Monday night’s meeting.
Like a lot of people who commented Monday night, local religious leader Christopher Cox criticized Martin’s role in the plan.
“Being an anti-vaxxer, calling into question the legitimacy of President Biden’s presidency. Why was this person chosen as the person to draft this document that is full of derogatory and racist language. Is there an answer?”
The Mayor declined to answer. Nearly everyone who spoke Monday night was critical of the reform plan. Michelle Schumacher said it was unacceptable that the reform plan denied racism exists in Malone.
“I’ll be the first to say four years ago I told an African-American that I had hired at the YMCA that we don’t have racism in Malone. I said it. I believed it,” Schumacher said. “I learned from this person it actually does exist.”
A number of people at last night’s meeting said they have and still do experience racism in Malone. “I work with the public every day and you can see it, you can feel it,” said Kennedy Jarvis, a Black woman from Malone.
Jarvis cited a section of the plan that said Black people failed to come forward with any input. Jarvis got emotional, saying she had plenty to say on systemic racism.
“You need to listen to people,” Jarvis said, pointing out that her mother was crying because Jarvis doesn’t usually speak up in this way. “You don’t let Black people speak up and they need to speak up. You need to let their voices be heard. This is a small community, but they should be heard.”
Precious Cain, another Black woman from Malone, also spoke up at Monday night’s meeting. She first applauded the village police for the work they do. Cain is the daughter of the only Black member of Malone’s reform committee.
Cain also called the reform plan unacceptable. She described it as a “rambling, offensive manifesto.”
“It’s a stain on the village of Malone, it’s a stain on Franklin County and it’s a stain on the North Country.”
“As someone whose family has lived here for the past two decades,” Cain said, “whose father is a pastor, who has taught in the local colleges, and who is now raising her children here, I cannot tell you how appalled I am that we would submit or even consider submitting a report that refers to the African-American community as transients.”
Local middle school teacher Brooke Jennette also responded to that language in the plan. Standing by her side was her 17-year-old biracial daughter, Alyssa.
“This child is an honor student, a cheerleader. And I don’t like for anyone to feel that they’re a transient human being in this community.”
Jennette held up a photo on her phone of a confederate flag hanging near the school. “When I jog around the middle school track and this is behind the end goal, the goal post, do I need to say any more?”
As the mayor was wrapping up the meeting, Precious Cain stepped back in. She referenced something Police chief Christopher Premo said in an interview with NCPR last week.
“When Chief Premo says, ‘No, I don’t see it. I don’t see systemic racism.’ Could you elaborate on that?”
“I said I don’t see systemic racism in my department,” Premo said.
Cain and Premo went back and forth. She tried to explain that systemic racism is not overt. It’s not racial slurs or hate signs. It’s embedded in systems like law enforcement and prisons.
Premo responded by pointing to things his department does, like use body cameras and things they don’t do.
“We have never done ‘Stop and Frisk. We know how that goes in the cities, correct?”
“Exactly,” Cain responded.
“Systematic racism. We’ve never done that,” said Premo.
Premo said he was upset so many people were upset with the village’s police reform plan. He said his department had work to do and said he thought the plan will be done the right way.
Mayor Andrea Dumas said she plans to redact portions of the plan and change some of the language, though she didn’t make clear which sections will be altered. The village had originally planned only one public input meeting, but has added a second meeting on Friday, Mar. 26 at 4 p.m. The deadline to submit police reform plans is next Thursday, April 1.
