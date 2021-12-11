PLATTSBURGH — More than 40 eighth-graders from Ticonderoga and Saranac middle schools visited SUNY Plattsburgh as part of the inaugural “I’ve Been Admitted to College,” or IBAC Program last month.
Students arrived at the Amite Plaza and were led to Hartman Theatre in Myers Fine Arts Building where they were greeted by President Alexander Enyedi and his wife, Andrea, who spearheaded the program both here and at the first couple’s former location, Humboldt University in California.
Students were treated to theater games, a tour of campus, lunch in the ballrooms and certificates that promise admission to SUNY Plattsburgh after their senior year in high school.
FUTURE CARDINALS
The innovative program was designed to inspire North Country middle school students to see themselves as future Cardinals.
“I’ve Been Admitted to College” is spearheaded by Andrea Enyedi, a SUNY associate.
The IBAC plan is a simple one: Give 8th graders who don’t think that college is in their futures reason to believe that it is, and that SUNY Plattsburgh is the place to make that happen.
“It was always my vision to bring the program here,” she said.
The program was up and running about eight years when the Enyedis arrived at Humboldt.
“It had been started for the indigenous population to see themselves as college-worthy,” she said.
The program grew from there.
At Plattsburgh, Enyedi has partnered with Denise Simard, dean of education, health and human services, who can tap into that division’s contacts at area school districts.
Students that Enyedi is looking to target are those who “don’t think about college in their future — either there is no family culture of a college education, they feel they’re not smart enough, or it’s not something they can afford,” Enyedi said.
With 26 percent of SUNY Plattsburgh’s first-year student population being first-generation college students, 53 percent holding “B” high school average, and 50 percent receiving institutional financial aid, all boxes are checked to answer why SUNY Plattsburgh may be in the cards.
CAMPUS TOUR
On the campus tour, the students were welcomed by President Alexander Enyedi and had a chance to hear current students talk about their experiences.
The president and first lady of campus walked them around campus for a tour, showing them what she calls the “wow” factors of SUNY Plattsburgh:
Half of the students went to the Myers Fine Arts Building where theater faculty will met with them on the Hartman stage and played theater games.
Then, the students swapped spots.
Lunch was served in the Warren Ballrooms , where a photo booth was set up for students to take pictures with Burghy and signs that say, “Future Student at SUNY Plattsburgh.”
President Enyedi presented the students with a “Promise of Admission” certificate. “That is contingent on them satisfying all of the college’s admission requirements,” Andrea Enyedi said.
“Follow-up with this group will be done in 9th and 10th grades, coordinated with admissions. And then admissions will be on to 11th- and 12th-grade admissions communications. It's simple but powerful.
“Local students are important to SUNY Plattsburgh and the region.”
'ECONOMIC VIBRANCY'
“This foundational work aims to proactively enhance our enrollment and ultimately contribute to the economic vibrancy of the North Country,” President Enyedi said.
“It will help fulfill our mission as a regional, comprehensive institution by encouraging first-generation students to earn baccalaureate degrees and stay in the area to serve their respective communities as professionals.
“IBAC will coordinate with our North Country Scholarship program and will be part of a broader community effort — including Champlain Valley Educational Services, Clinton Community College, and College for Every Student/Brilliant Pathways — that supports a variety of post-secondary education options,” he said.
IBAC will recruit more students from additional middle schools in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.
“In the meantime, anyone who is interested in volunteering or being involved can reach out to me,” Andrea Enyedi said.
For more information or to contact Enyedi, email her at aenye002@plattsburgh.edu.
For more on the IBAC Program, visit https://tinyurl.com/yckzczf8.
