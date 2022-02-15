PORT HENRY, PLATTSBURGH — As winter slowly winds down, seasonal businesses in the North Country are taking this time to prepare for their upcoming season.
Those preparations may include ordering supplies in advance, hiring new staff, and determining how much they will have to raise their prices.
With the pandemic still largely affecting supply chains, along with a ban on polystyrene foam containers that went into effect at the beginning of 2022, this year may prove to be the most challenging and expensive yet.
Gene’s Michigan Stand
“We tried to order early now, for the whole year, because we’re afraid we won’t be able to get these products when the season begins, and the prices will be even higher,” Gene’s Michigan Stand owner Marina Wojewodzic said.
“A lot of products are out of stock now, so we ordered what we could. We’ve had trouble getting a lot.”
Gene’s Michigan Stand, located on Route 9 in Port Henry, has been a staple of the community since the 1950s—when a Michigan cost less than a quarter.
“He always used to say he would put a quarter up on the counter when he was a kid to order a Michigan,” Gene’s Michigan Stand manager Danielle Anson said about late owner Walter Wojewodzic.
Currently, one Michigan at Gene’s costs over $3, and that price, along with the price of many other items, looks to increase further in the near future.
“The prices of the products that we have to switch to, because we’re not able to get styrofoam anymore, is expensive. Now we have to add that to what the customer pays. It’s sad, but there’s nothing we can do,” Anson said.
“We’re really afraid the food prices are going to go crazy, and we won’t have a lot of things. There’s several items that we normally carry on our menu that are not currently available. We might just be serving hot dogs, hamburgers and french fries. We don’t know yet, but it’s a scary thought.”
The shortages are not exclusive to supplies and food, Anson said they’re also worried about not having enough staff to open and close at their regular hours.
“Last year we had a hard time finding people, and this year we’re already down a cook,” Anson said.
“It’s not just us—everywhere you go or look, there’s ‘now hiring’ signs, but nobody wants to work. We’re probably going to open later, time wise, because we don’t have enough people. I think we’re really going to struggle.”
Gene’s Michigan Stand is planning to open April 1.
Naked Turtle
The Naked Turtle, located on Lake Champlain in the City of Plattsburgh, has also experienced staffing shortages and is preparing for them to continue.
The seasonal restaurant was forced to close early last season due to limited staffing, so this year the owner is getting ahead of it by recruiting new staff early.
“It’s one of our biggest fears for sure. Finding an adequate amount of staff for the summer is certainly a challenge we are facing,” The Naked Turtle owner Matt Spiegel said.
“We faced it last year in a way we’ve never seen before, so we started early this year in hopes that we find some qualified candidates to give us a great summer.”
Spiegel is optimistic about getting supplies and food products for the upcoming season, despite running into shortage problems last season.
“We have had issues getting food products, but it seems to be getting better—still, it’s definitely something you want to stay on top of when you’re putting orders in with major suppliers. You want to hear from them on what they do and don’t have, so you can figure out how you’re going to get the supplies you need,” Spiegel said.
“Especially at the end of last summer, they’d show up on a Friday with a lot of items missing, some major items, and they’d say, ‘oh we’ll have them on the truck on Monday,’ but it made it very difficult for the weekend.”
Like many businesses in the area, Spiegel has had to reluctantly raise his food prices as the cost of supplies grows.
“Prices of all products have gone up, as well as the demand, so we’ve had to raise prices to keep up with it of course,” Spiegel said.
“I think everyone understands—everyone goes to the grocery store and sees what’s going on there. All restaurants have tried to keep it at a reasonable level, but they also have to pay their bills and their staff to get it done.”
Border Concerns
As North Country businesses traverse through the supply shortages, they’ll be keeping their eye on the border to see if conditions improve or worsen.
As of now, the border remains open, but the unpredictability that has surrounded it the past few months remains Spiegel’s top concern heading into the season.
“Especially in Plattsburgh, with the seasonal businesses, the biggest thing we see as an issue is the border. The locals have been fantastic through the pandemic, but as far as tourism goes, the border feeds a lot of the seasonal operations in the area,” Spiegel said.
“With the marina right in front of us, the majority of those boats were typically Canadian owned, and a lot of those people used their boats as a summer camp, so they were there most of the time all summer long. It’s a whole different world on the lake the past two summers without the Canadians there. A big part of the Naked Turtle’s business is those boaters coming in to eat,” he continued.
“Right now, all we can do is hope for the best. It’s been two years of negativity in all aspects, so the best thing is to stay positive.”
The Naked Turtle is planning to open at the beginning of May.
Email Carly Newton:
Twitter: CarlySNewton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.