PLATTSBURGH — As the knobs on the apheresis machine turn and an internal centrifuge spins, Rouses Point resident Russell Gadway seems relaxed.
To keep the blood pumping from a vein on his right arm into the machine, he regularly squeezes a stress ball covered by a surgical glove, a makeshift “toy” he is known for dropping during his visits to the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, but not today.
“I knew I was on TV so I didn’t want to drop it,” he joked.
200TH DONATIONS
Gadway, 70, and William “Bill” Stickney, 81, of Chazy each made their 200th platelet donations Friday morning at the Blood Center, which is coordinated by the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital out of its Plaza Boulevard facility.
The two men started out donating blood while employees at the former Harris Graphics location in Champlain, which closed in the late 1980s.
In 2001, the Blood Center began taking volunteers for apheresis, a process by which blood is separated into red blood cells, plasma and platelets.
Gadway and Stickney — a Vietnam War-era veteran who also regularly gives blood through the American Legion in Chazy —, have come together to make their donations at 8 a.m. the first Friday of the month for years.
“I’ve found it very interesting, very rewarding,” Gadway said. “I know I’m helping people.
“I’m sure, someday, it might help me.”
'EXTREMELY SPECIAL'
Hope Costin, a registered nurse at the Blood Bank, said just two other volunteers had reached the milestone.
“These guys are extremely special,” she told reporters. “They’ve been dedicated through and through the years. They’ve come in snowstorms, bad weather, you name it, they’ve done it for me.”
That included during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both men said the only change was that they had to wear masks when they came to the center.
“I can’t commend them enough,” Costin said. “We need the blood, the platelets, plasma every single day. You never know what’s going to happen day to day.”
Stickney offered praise for Costin and the rest of the staff.
“You couldn’t come to a better place,” he said. “I’ve never had a bad day here.”
TAKES LONGER
Costin explained that platelet donations can be made as frequently as once every three days — though most volunteers come in every four to six weeks —, while plasma requires 28 days in between and blood donors need to wait 56 days to come back.
She advised apheresis volunteers to budget 60 to 90 minutes for their donations, compared to 20 to 30 minutes for a regular blood donation.
Gadway and Stickney usually pass the time by talking to each other or the staff, or watching TV.
“I can’t read a book while I’m doing this; I’d fall asleep I’m sure,” Gadway joked. “That’s not good to do.”
NOT ALL ELIGIBLE
Not everyone is eligible to be an apheresis volunteer, Costin added.
For example, women who have had babies and are positive for HLA — human leukocyte antigens — cannot donate their plasma or platelets, she said. Neither can those with low platelet counts or chronic health issues.
“But that would trigger you out for a regular donation,” Costin added.
Regardless, the Blood Center makes it easy to donate.
Volunteers can walk in on a first come, first served basis from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. If they're well and everything checks out on the 46-question form, they're good to go.
Employers looking to set up a drive simply have to call the center at 518-562-7406, Costin said.
SAFETY MEASURES
Costin confirmed there are safety measures in place to protect donors, noting that the apheresis machine’s alarms go off all the time.
Indeed, that happened part way through Stickney’s donation, when the machine alerted to high pressure. Costin said she was unable to recover the vein, so she switched to Stickney’s left arm, restarting the process.
“That’s my last arm now,” he joked.
“Thanks, Bill,” Costin replied, warmly.
Gadway's 51-minute session went off without a hitch.
Before disconnecting him from the machine, Costin watched as it returned his blood.
“It’s giving him back everything that it can. I saved 33 ccs of the red blood cells and 33 of the plasma."
HEROES
Unlike blood donations, which reached crisis-level shortages during the pandemic, platelets and plasma stores have remained largely steady, though they can be used up if trauma or cancer patients need them, Costin said.
“We were very fortunate. We have a lot of wonderful donors who were really good about coming and donating for us through the pandemic.
“These guys have been heroes through and through."
STAYS LOCAL
Donations stay local, Costin continued, noting that the center provides blood and its components to facilities from Massena to Ticonderoga.
“It’s pretty wonderful to know that if my family or your family came that it would be very well and wonderful blood given to my family members,” she said.
“I’ve had many family members, as we all have, have cancer, trauma, and we rely on this. It’s a very comforting feeling to know that it’s all local people.”
Gadway's message to those thinking about donating?
“The more people that do it, the better.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.