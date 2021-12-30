While taking on a range of responsibilities over his 15 years with the Clinton County Health Department, the COVID-19 pandemic holds John Kanoza’s attention as he starts a new chapter in his life. His parting words to the people of Clinton County were to hang in there. “This has to end someday; I don’t know when,” he said. “Just think of your fellow family members, your family, your friends and your co-workers, you don’t want to get them sick and they should not want to get you sick, so do what you’ve got to do.”