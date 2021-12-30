PLATTSBURGH — Speaking on his last day as county director of public health, John Kanoza lauded the work of both his team at the Clinton County Health Department and partner agencies throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s always something good that comes out of something bad,” he told the Press-Republican.
“We have (better) partner relationships right now than we’ve ever had because it was a must that we have that during this pandemic.”
WANTED TO HELP
Kanoza did not initially start out in public health. In 1986, he graduated from SUNY Oswego with two bachelor’s degrees in geology and geochemistry, going on to earn his master’s in environmental and civil engineering at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.
From there, he went into consulting for Syracuse-based firm C&S Engineers, then worked on Beardsley Design Associates’ environmental services group, which ultimately brought him to Plattsburgh.
In September 2002, he joined CCHD as director and engineer of environmental health and safety.
“I always wanted to be in a position where I could do work to help people,” Kanoza said.
DAM BROKE LOOSE
Kanoza remained in that realm of public health for the next 15 years. He described himself and his fellow department staff at the time as the environmental health compliance police, ensuring all manner of establishments — restaurants, beaches and mobile home parks among them — as well as septic and water systems abided by state and county codes.
In 2017, Kanoza’s predecessor, Jerie Reid, asked him to consider the director of public health position, which he took with the aim of retiring four or five years later.
A few years in, the pandemic hit. The mostly proactive, preventive focus of environmental health contrasted with the more reactionary nature of the initial COVID-19 response.
Kanoza recalled how, prior to when the first positive case was identified in the county in March 2020, CCHD worked with someone who had traveled to her home country of China to help her self-quarantine for 14 days upon her return.
“We thought, ‘Wow this is a lot of work,’ then the dam broke loose when COVID hit in March/April of last year,” he said.
‘A THOUSAND TIMES BIGGER’
CCHD and other health departments have public health emergency programs and conduct yearly drills, Kanoza explained.
Throughout his tenure, he added, CCHD has responded to suspicious boxes during the anthrax scare, radioactive debris discovered at schools, and truck and oil spills.
“This (the pandemic) is a thousand times bigger than anything we could have prepared for.”
As the crisis continued, CCHD reacted to and kept up with federal and state guidance, including shutdowns.
The agency’s response became more proactive, with a focus on educating people, churches, schools and other facilities to try to minimize COVID infection risks, Kanoza said.
He added that partnerships are a huge component of the work necessitated by the pandemic, referencing University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital as well as local school districts and colleges, and county agencies who have played big roles in the COVID response.
INCREDIBLE STAFF
In some respects, Kanoza said, CCHD’s work this year has been more difficult than in 2020.
The resumption of core work requirements compounded onto maintaining the COVID response and, despite state grant funding, staffing struggles have hit CCHD as they have other organizations.
Kanoza said the agency’s staff is incredible, and keeps pounding out the work no matter what it is.
“I just wish there were more bodies out there, able bodies to be able to help us into this tough year and into next year. I’m worried about the next surge.”
GREATER GOOD
Kanoza said he can call certain projects he has worked on while at CCHD his “baby,” but not the COVID response.
“Clinton County Health Department staff all working in two buildings like a bunch of hardworking Alaskan snow dogs — without stopping — for two years, this has been totally a team effort, totally,” he said. “None of us could have done without each other.”
Kanoza explained that CCHD and its counterparts in other counties are like younger siblings to the state Department of Health and must, by public health law, abide by that agency’s directives. That includes when federal guidance has changed, such as the recent reduction of isolation time.
“I’m hoping that the public understands that we’re all working for a greater good here,” he added.
FISH, KIDS, BARTENDER
In retirement, Kanoza hopes to fish more and spend more time with his adult children, Mikayla, an animal lover who works at Saranac Veterinary Clinic, and Brendan, who will soon graduate from SUNY Canton.
“And then I’d love to be a bartender,” he added, describing himself as a people person who would let people vent.
On advice to his successor, Kanoza urged communication and accepting help in the form of reminders.
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry said this week that the legislature offered an internal candidate the interim director of public health position. On Thursday, they were still waiting to hear back.
HANG IN THERE
Echoing calls he has made throughout the pandemic, Kanoza urged people to get vaccinated, comply with mask-wearing and minimize gatherings.
His parting words to the people of Clinton County were to hang in there.
“This has to end someday; I don’t know when,” he said. “Just think of your fellow family members, your family, your friends and your co-workers, you don’t want to get them sick and they should not want to get you sick, so do what you’ve got to do.”
As someone who wears glasses, he understands frustrations with mask-wearing, but urged people to “just do it.”
“You can be mad all you want, but it’s the right thing to do.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.