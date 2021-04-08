‘I always believed in the good’: After son’s death, family raising awareness of social media dangers

When Mary Rodee got the news her son took his own life, it didn’t make sense.
“I had a fire in me that somebody did something to him because it was the only thing that I could make any sense of,” she said. “I know something sent Riley into madness because I know my kid.”
Riley Basford was a sophomore at Potsdam high school who died by suicide on March 30 after becoming the target of an apparent blackmail scheme on Facebook. State police say the case remains an active investigation.
It didn’t make sense because Rodee knew Riley as full of life and energy and infectious humor. He was an avid videogamer, but also a lacrosse and football player, who was also a farm kid who loved to fish and hunt. He was “very comfortable outside, getting dirty, always wanted to be in the sandbox, go on the tractor, keep up with the big kids,” Rodee said.
He was growing into young adulthood. He had recently started his first job, as a dishwasher at the 1844 House, an upscale restaurant outside Potsdam. He was learning to drive on the family farm. “I started letting him drive because he’s a great driver, just safely around the farm,” Rodee said.
Riley had found a career path to channel his love for the outdoors. He had signed up for natural resource management at the regional technical school, with the goal of becoming a state Department of Environmental Conservation officer.
Mary Rodee is a teacher at the elementary school in the Canton central school district. Her parenting style, she says, reflects her faith in education.
In her home, talking about coping mechanisms was the norm, being safe with social media, destigmatizing mental health problems.
“Know your kid, know what they need. Help your kid help themselves,” she said. “I really thought I did that for Riley. Still, something was able to do this to him.”
That something — someone, police believe — was a cyber-criminal who friended Riley on Facebook, coaxed him into sending photos of himself, and then extorted him for money.
It’s a situation that can cause unbearable pressure for an adult, let alone a still-developing teenage brain. “I don’t believe Riley could see the finality of what he was doing,” Rodee said.
Rodee and Riley’s father, Darren Basford, are plowing their grief into raising awareness. They want to lobby for safer social media, urge kids to use those networks less, and instead embrace unmediated life more.
“I really just want kids to know, put it down. Put the phone down. Call your Grandma. Go for a walk. None of it is real,” Rodee said.
She also wants to remind teens of a message every parent desperately tries to tell their child – that they’re not alone, that nothing’s worth more than their lives, that they should seek help if
something bad happens on social media.
“Someone is contacting you and it feels wrong? Get your mom, go to the police, come to me, come to so many people,” she said. “Nothing about that is something that we can’t help you through.”
Mary Rodee says she often feels consumed by darkness since her son died. But she says she’s surrounded by love, by family and friends.
“I have a lovely job. I have a safe, warm home. I live in a place I love. I always believed in the good, and I have to hold true to that right now.”
She says that’s the legacy Riley would want.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in distress, you can get help, 24 hours a day. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
