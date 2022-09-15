PLATTSBURGH — As of Thursday, the I-87 twin bridges over the Saranac River will now be known as the “Trooper Brian S. Falb Memorial Bridges.”
The bridges are named in honor of New York State Police Trooper Falb, who passed away from cancer in 2017.
ASSISTED AT GROUND ZERO
His illness stemmed from his service and support of recovery operations in the direct aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“Like so many of us at the time, he spent days, weeks and months assigned to the 9/11 detail,” Troop B Commander, Major R. Anthony Oliver said at a dedication ceremony in front of the Troop B Plattsburgh barracks Thursday.
“A terrible legacy of our response to the towers is that so many of us are getting ill and in some cases, paying the ultimate sacrifice for our dedication to duty. But nonetheless, we would do it all over again without hesitation.”
SERVICE AND SACRIFICE
Oliver thanked Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo, Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) and Gov. Kathy Hochul for their support and assistance in getting the law to rename the bridges passed.
“The naming of the Trooper Brian S. Falb Memorial Bridges is a recognition of his legacy and unwavering service and sacrifice to the people of the great State of New York,” Cashman said.
“He is not just a local hero but an exemplary of those who donned the uniform and let all who come across his name be inspired by his example.”
SOMEONE WHO GAVE SO MUCH
Travelers headed northbound on I-87 between exits 36 and 37 can now see the new sign dedicated in Falb’s honor, which was unveiled after Thursday’s ceremony.
Falb’s family got the chance to see the sign in person and place bouquets of roses in front of it.
“I think it makes it even more appropriate to rename a bridge after somebody who gave so much and as Major Oliver said, it is unfortunate that we have had so much continued loss from 9/11 and it’s not over, it’s still making people ill,” Stec added.
“Our first responders who rushed down there when we needed them most — the country needed them most — they didn’t know what they were rushing into, they suspected there might be health problems going forward and we are seeing that now. I know speaking for my colleagues, certainly locally, but in both chambers, we want to do right by people who are getting ill from their service at ground zero.”
‘WHERE DO THEY COME FROM?’
Also during the ceremony, Assemblyman Jones took the opportunity to present Falb’s family with a certificate of the law, which was passed on July 21, of this year.
“As my colleague Senator Stec had mentioned, it was an honor to carry this legislation through and on behalf of certainly Trooper Falb and his family, but also all of his colleagues in law enforcement, and the first responders,” Jones said.
“Every time people cross that bridge, it will be a stark reminder of the sacrifices that our 9/11 heroes made.”
Chairman Henry drew comparisons to an old President Ronald Reagan speech when discussing Trooper Falb’s sacrifices.
“President Reagan, at a military ceremony honoring several military veterans for…their unbelievable sacrifices that they had made, asked the rhetorical question of where do we find these people? Where do they come from? and he answered that question in a general sense: he said they come from our cities, our towns, our villages, our shops, our city streets and our farms,” Henry said.
“I think those of us here today can answer that same question, but in a more specific manner, they come from the ranks of the New York State Police and Troop B.
“They come from the Falb family that is with us here today and helped instill those values of service to others, sacrifice, honor and courage. As we go forward from today, and we cross that bridge, we will remember his sacrifice, we will remember the family’s sacrifice and we will be able to answer that question: where do they come from? and the answer will be, from here. They come from right here.”
