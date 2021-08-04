RAY BROOK — Hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits for the 2021-2022 seasons are on sale now.
In addition, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced new opportunities for hunters this year, including expanded hunting seasons and allowing youth ages 12 and 13 to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow in upstate counties that have passed a local low and ‘opted in’ to participate.
BUY ONLINE OR BY PHONE
Licenses and permits can be purchased online, at any one of DEC’s license-issuing agents, or by telephone at 866-933-2257.
New hunting and trapping licenses are valid from Sept. 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2022; annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from date of purchase.
Beginning this week, the DEC Call Center’s hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through Nov. 30. Regular call center weekday hours will resume on Dec. 1.
New Hunting Opportunities
Deer hunters will have several new opportunities this year, with a law change that allows 12- and 13-year-old hunters to pursue deer with a firearm or crossbow under the supervision of an experienced adult hunter in upstate counties that opt-in to participate.
These include Essex, Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence and Warren counties.
In addition, DEC created a new holiday deer hunt, an extended portion of the late bow and muzzleloader season from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, in the Southern Zone. These are new opportunities for young hunters to be mentored by experienced adults and for families to hunt together during the holiday season.
