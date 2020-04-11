The skies might be gray, but there are plenty of rainbows shining around the North Country this spring.
Seeking to spread joy during the frightening times of COVID-19, rainbow hunts have popped up across social media sites, encouraging families to put rainbows pictures and paintings in their windows to spread joy at a distance for passers-by.
The Press-Republican asked readers of our Facebook page to share
pictures of the rainbows at their homes and our feed was soon filled with the colorful creations!
Visit facebook.com/pressrepublican to see more and contribute your own.
Also search the hashtag
#518RainbowHunt on Twitter,
Facebook and Instagram to find more photos from local rainbow makers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.