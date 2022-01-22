PLATTSBURGH — Going to the Winter Olympics in Beijing is a lifetime dream fulfilled for Cadyville's Hunter Church, but his trip to China will be all business.
"I've got to do whatever I need to do to make sure that I'm in the best mindset to be able to focus and do the best that I can," Church said.
"As much as I want to focus on the experience of the Olympics, I want to go there and do well. I don't want to just go and take 20th place. That's not successful for me. It's awesome to go there and compete, but I want to be able to compete well for our area and also for my country."
TEAM USA
Church, 25, was named to the USA Bobsled team for the Olympics last week while competing in Europe. He has since flown 16 hours to California, near Los Angeles, to get ready for embarking for China next week.
Making the Olympic team has been a life-long passion for Church, who saw his first bobsled race in Lake Placid at the age of seven. The 2015 Saranac High School graduate started competing at 12, and has risen to the ranks of the elite in the sport.
"I'm a mix of emotions right now," Church said of making the team.
"I'm excited. It still feels unreal. You hope that it's going to be able to happen, and you work your hardest to make it happen and then it finally happens."
Church was named as an alternate to the 2018 Olympic team for the games in Korea. Since then, he has steadily improved his performances on the World Cup tour, setting up his Olympic appearance this year.
Church and his team took a bronze medal in a World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria two years ago, launching him toward the top tier of sledders in the world. It was the first medal for a U.S. bobsled team since 2017.
He recently grabbed another bronze at an event in Winterberg, Germany.
INJURY
Church will compete as the driver in both the two-man and four-man event in Beijing on a track he has never raced on before.
The team traveled to China last October for a test event, but an injury kept him stateside. About 325 pounds fell on his right big toe during weight training, causing a serious open fracture.
Doctors feared an infection and figured traveling to China would not be the best course of action at the time, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic raging.
But Church has had success on new tracks before, and with training runs once he gets there, and the two-man event before his specialty in the four-man race, he is confident he will have the experience necessary to navigate the 14-turn course well.
"It's an incredibly long track. One of the longest tracks in the world, and the corner profiles are actually some of the biggest in the world as well, and that makes all these other corners small in comparison, which could potentially mean, not a high-pressure track, but a really fast track... and that makes it very technical as well," he said.
"From what I've heard, the race is going to be won or lost from the start to probably the sixth corner... so really mastering that top half of the course is going to be really important.
"I think I showed two years ago that a new track is kind of my thing to do. Show up to a new track and pick it up as quick as possible and do my best to succeed there. I'm really looking forward to the challenge. Even though I may be at a deficit in runs, I think I'm a fast learner in my respective discipline, and I think I could really do something special here."
GERMANS ON TOP
Church sees the Germans with top driver Francesco Friedrich as a top contender, along with the Russians.
"At this moment he's (Friedrich) kind of like the Michael Jordan of bobsled. He's arguably the best bobsledder who's ever done it, so he'll probably be the gold medal favorite," Church said.
"But if I'm really being honest, outside of that German team, it's still, I think, anybody's game... I think it's really going to come down to the second two places, but really that gold medal is no guarantee, and that's what makes the Olympics so special."
Long a student of the sport, who studies its history thoroughly, Church said he feels that if he is in the top five after the first of four runs, he has a chance to reach the podium.
With one of the best push-start teams in the world, Church said that a strong showing is definitely possible.
"From there, it's a matter of staying as consistent as possible and trying to make the least amount of mistakes compared to my competitors," he said.
COVID CHALLENGE
Competing against the world's best sledders will not be the only challenge Church and his teammates will be facing. COVID lurks as a danger that could derail any dreams.
Watching other events and exploring the Olympic Village and other sites won't be a top priority.
"I'm not really sure what that's going to look like. If I'm allowed to, that would be awesome, but with COVID protocols I'm not really sure if athletes will be allowed to go watch other athletes compete. While that would be huge and really fun, I'm not there for that," Church said.
"In kind of a weird way, it's a blessing with COVID. It kind of forces you as athletes to stay focused in your respective disciplines... this will kind of keep me in my own little bubble. And of course also, I don't want to go out and risk getting that exposure while I'm there and risk testing positive and not being able to compete at all."
Perhaps the hardest part of the COVID backlash will be not having his family there to enjoy the moment with him. He's thought many times about what it would be like to win a medal and celebrate with his family.
"Something I think I've envisioned the most is being able to dive into my family's arms in the crowd and give them a big hug, and that's something I won't get to experience, but I know they'll be at home cheering me on and be very excited regardless."
Cadyville's Hunter Church will be competing in both the two-man and four-man bobsled events at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China to be held Feb. 3 to 20.
The two-man event is scheduled for Feb. 14 and 15, while the four-man race is slated for Feb. 19 and 20.
The games will be broadcast on NBC, CNBC, USA and Peacock networks.
