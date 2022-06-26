PLATTSBURGH — Over its two-day stretch Friday and Saturday, the 3rd Annual Clinton County Fair Car Show had more than 300 vehicles attend.
Guests were given the opportunity to walk around and get a glimpse of the cars they’ve always admired. They also got a chance to see three-time world drag racing champion Shirley Muldowney who was on hand to sign autographs and talk cars.
But for the participants, it was all about their beauties.
“A lot of people love it; that’s all I hear ‘I can remember that when I was a kid,’” Todd Mayo said, referencing his bright yellow 1986 Chevy Camaro.
“It’s the original color.”
For Mayo, these shows give him a chance to show off his car more than usual.
“I put about 2,500 miles a year on it. I don’t drive it too much — once in a while to work,” he said.
“I keep it in the garage, cover it during the winter and put it on jack stands. It has the original motor (with) about 87,000 miles on it.”
Also in attendance for the show was a 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner Convertible.
“It’s nice with the top down, and that’s something you don’t see very often: these in a convertible,” owner Tom Silver said.
In the sunlight, the car’s color was more noticeable and shiny than others nearby.
Silver, who bought the car in 1990, said its distinct color was called B5 blue.
“There’s other B5s too, but this one here is the one I like,” he said.
In addition to the car show, which was located at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, food vendors, music, a flea market, basket raffles to benefit the North Country Honor Flight, and a 50/50 raffle were also available for guests to enjoy.
On Saturday, there was a swap meet and a burnout competition, and winners were given trophies, which were proudly displayed on the cars for those to view as they walked around.
“We picked several different awards for all the vehicles,” one of the event’s organizers, Dianna Seymour said about the competitions.
“That was awesome.”
