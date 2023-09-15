QUEENSBURY — Pending approval from New York State and the Health Resources and Services Administration, Hudson Headwaters Health Network plans to open a new primary care health center, Hudson Headwaters Family Health at Malone, by year-end.
The Network will operate the facility in a building located on the Alice Hyde campus at 16 3rd Street.
As a nonprofit, safety-net provider, our mission is to expand health care access,” Tucker Slingerland, M.D. and Hudson Headwaters CEO, said.
“Our new site is small but, we hope, will be a helpful addition to the vital access that has been provided by Alice Hyde and Community Health Center of the North Country for many decades.”
Hudson Headwaters Family Health at Malone will be located within an existing building on the Alice Hyde medical campus.
The facility has six exam rooms and will help expand access to health care resources in one convenient location.
Alice Hyde strongly supports Hudson Headwaters’ work to expand access to primary care services in Franklin County,” Michelle LeBeau, president of UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone and UVM Health Network – CVPH in Plattsburgh, said.
“Hudson Headwaters’ primary care health centers in Champlain, Plattsburgh and Ticonderoga demonstrate their commitment to our region. We are pleased to welcome them to Alice Hyde’s campus and look forward to continuing the conversation about how to expand and integrate access to primary and specialty care for the communities we serve.”
“Community Health Center of the North Country (CHCNC) has served northern Franklin County families for more than 45 years,” Anne Richey, Community Health Center of the North Country CEO, said.
“We remain committed to providing accessible, high-quality, person-centered care to residents of Malone and surrounding communities, and value our longstanding collaborative relationships with Franklin County, Alice Hyde and other health and social care providers in the area. We welcome Hudson Headwaters to the Malone provider community for increased access to primary care services.”
Hudson Headwaters is actively recruiting providers at the new health center, including board-certified/board-eligible family physicians and internists, a physician assistant and a nurse practitioner.
Candidates interested in these career opportunities at Hudson Headwaters, plus nursing and support staff positions at the Malone location, may find postings and apply online at www.hhhn.org/careers.
“Thanks to our talented staff, Hudson Headwaters is a leading health care provider and employer,”Sue Corney, executive vice president of human resources at Hudson Headwaters, said.
“We are excited to become part of the Malone community and encourage candidates with initiative, enthusiasm and compassion to reach out to us about rewarding career possibilities.”
