Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.