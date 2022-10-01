PLATTSBURGH — A lot of landlord-tenant disputes are caused by misinformation.
That was one of the messages shared at the recent North Country Housing Forum.
“The goal here is to educate the community about the rights they are entitled,” Tara Glynn, chair of the Clinton County Housing Task Force and managing attorney for the Plattsburgh and Canton offices of Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York, said.
“A lot of people do not know about the resources available to them, including laws protecting them.”
HOUSING TASK FORCE
The City of Plattsburgh and Clinton County Housing Task Force co-sponsored the event to educate the community on various laws, regulations, resources and other programs available to tenants, landlords and those suffering home insecurity.
The forum featured a review of tenant and landlord rights, rent law, eviction processes, using mediation in disputes and a discussion about North Country organizations, support programs and local resources.
“In August of 2021, The City of Plattsburgh Housing Advisory Committee was convened by resolution of the Common Council with the goal of identifying factors that impair access to safe, adequate, affordable and secure housing, and to recommend solutions to address such barriers,” Susan Griskonis, assistant attorney general of the Plattsburgh Regional Office of the New York State Attorney General’s office, said.
“A community education event was one of the recommendations presented to Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest. In April 2022, the Clinton County Housing Task Force convened a committee to plan this forum in partnership with the city.”
‘HERE FOR YOU’
Other North Country organizations present at this forum include Housing Assistance Program of Essex County, Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York, Adirondack North Country Association, New Beginnings Mobile Home Association and Behavioral Health Services North.
“We are all up here for you,” Jacinthe Rivers, coordinator of Supporting Housing Programs at BHSN, said.
“We are all working together and when we go out those doors, we are all part of the same community.”
According to their website, ANCA is an independent non-profit organization focused on building dynamic local economies to sustain thriving communities in Northern New York.
“We have recently been given a 108 acre piece of land,” Sean Jackson, of ANCA, said.
“About three quarters of that will remain forest, as per request by the donor, but we are expecting the rest to be used to develop affordable housing. It is still extremely early in the planning process. Most details will be decided by the steering committee.”
“There are a lot of young adults renting in the area,” Glynn said.
“Oftentimes, they just do not know the rights they have as tenants just because of a lack of life experience. Sometimes landlords take advantage of them because of this and I think it is important for people to know these things. To avoid this, I advise reading the lease entirely and Google everything.”
The Clinton County Housing Task Force hopes to hold this meeting again next year to spread information and educate the community about their rights as tenants, landlords or homeowners.
