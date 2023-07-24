PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh International Airport has moved one step closer to being designated as a Port of Entry.
The House passed the Border Airport Enhancement Act, which contains a provision to make the airport a Port of Entry, as part of the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization. North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) was able to secure the provision in her bipartisan bill.
SEEKING SENATE APPROVAL
The bill must now gain Senate approval.
“For years, I have worked to ensure that Plattsburgh International Airport is equipped with the resources it needs to continue meeting the transportation needs of families in Upstate New York and the North Country, and to continue providing access for tourists visiting our region,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“With the passage of the FAA Reauthorization today, I am proud to have secured the inclusion of my bipartisan bill designating Plattsburgh Airport as a Port of Entry and delivering this result for my constituents.”
WOULD SAVE $600K PER YEAR
The Plattsburgh International Airport is one of only two primary commercial service airports in close proximity to the Northern or Southern Border designated as user-fee airports, which requires the airports to pay out of pocket for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) services, such as security screenings, cargo security and examinations, and immigration inspections.
This designation change will save the Plattsburgh International Airport and the county roughly $600,000 per year.
‘A TREMENDOUS SAVINGS’
In April, Stefanik introduced the provision for the airport designation in the bill.
North Country officials have been pressing for the designation for several years, hoping it will not only save money, but enhance the airport’s ability to attract more international flights, and expand business.
“This will be a tremendous savings for the county,” County Legislator Bobby Hall (D-Area 10, City of Plattsburgh) who chairs the county’s Airport Committee, said.
“This will also really help us attract more airlines to provide more flights. If we could get flights to Europe, Jamaica, Cancun or places like that, that would be great.”
A LONG TIME COMING
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas went to Washington in May with County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) to lobby for the Port of Entry designation .
“Congresswoman Stefanik pledged her active support and she has delivered approval by the House just two months later. We thank her for understanding the importance of this move to the future of the airport, saving resources that can support other needs at the airport, guaranteeing full customs services into the future which will ultimately bring more activity and growth, and treating Plattsburgh equally with so many other airports with this status.
“We will continue to work with Senators (Charles) Schumer and (Kirsten) Gillibrand toward similar Senate action and are hopeful success will be achieved by later this year. Onward and upward.”
Hall said he was pleased that Stefanik got the designation approved in the House, and he hopes to see it approved by the Senate soon.
“Once again, Congresswoman Stefanik has demonstrated her commitment to getting the Plattsburgh International Airport designated as a Port of Entry,” Hall said.
“This designation just makes sense and has been a long time coming. We applaud the passage of this bill and we thank our Senators for their efforts as well; we are hopeful that they are equally as successful as Congresswoman Stefanik.”
