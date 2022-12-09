PLATTSBURGH — Nearly three years into the pandemic, local hospitals’ COVID-19 visiting policies are beginning to relax some.
Starting Dec. 12, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) in Plattsburgh and UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone will be implementing changes to their visitation policies that will suspend the practice of screening and interviewing each new visitor that comes through the doors.
‘LESSONS WE CONTINUE TO LEARN’
Instead, signage will replace the physical presence of screeners, and hospital visitors will abide by an “honor system,” Dr. Keith Collins, infectious disease physician at CVPH, said.
“Really good signage that says ‘if you’ve had COVID within the last 10 days you can’t come in,’ or ‘if you’re feeling sick, you can’t come in,’” Collins explained.
At Alice Hyde, the main entrance screening checkpoint will now be shut down.
“Our patients’ loved ones play an important role in their recovery, and these changes reflect the lessons we continue to learn about how we can foster those connections while still keeping our hospital healthy for our patients, our people and our community,” Alice Hyde’s Chief Nursing Officer, Rebecca Shutts, said in a press release.
These changes come after the New York State Department of Health dropped the screening requirement for hospitals throughout the state in their updated guidance recently.
“New York state is basically saying, at this point, you don’t have to do this personal screening anymore to get people in and out of your clinics. But, who knows what they’re going to tell us in two weeks,” Collins said.
“Every time we think COVID is sort of … under control, it finds a way to deceive us and come back.”
A COVID-19 vaccination is also no longer required to visit patients who are COVID-positive, under investigation for COVID or quarantined at any hospital in the state, according to a CVPH press release.
“It will still be necessary for visitors to wear an N95 mask/respirator, protective eyewear, gown and gloves while spending time with loved ones who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the virus,” the press release said.
“In the Emergency Department (ED), each patient who has COVID or is suspected of having the virus may designate up to two support persons ages 18 and up, though only one person at a time can be at the bedside.”
Alice Hyde’s emergency department policy slightly differs in that it will allow two support persons, ages 12 and up.
DOCTOR HAS ‘MIXED FEELINGS’
Collins said he has “mixed feelings” about CVPH’s visitor policy changes that go beyond any worries he has about a possible surge in COVID cases this winter.
“It is a big step and to be honest … I have mixed feelings about this big step, but people in public health feel like it’s time that we do this because again, most people have had it (COVID), most people are either vaccinated or both. So I think they just feel like we’re in a different place. What I worry much more about now is influenza,” he said.
“That’s really what I’m worried about. RSV, we’ve had quite a few RSV patients in the hospital (too), and this week we’re seeing a lot of patients that are in the hospital because of influenza.”
Additionally, hospital patients are now permitted one overnight support person.
“Visitors staying overnight must check in with the unit where they will be staying, and will be provided a visitor pass. Overnight visitors are required to wear an appropriate face covering for the duration of their visit — including while they are sleeping,” an Alice Hyde press release said.
SOME RULES STILL IN PLACE
Some COVID-19 visiting policies, though, will remain in place for the foreseeable future at both hospitals.
Inpatient visiting hours at CVPH, which have been 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, will not change. Likewise, Alice Hyde’s visiting hours will continue to be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
At all health care facilities around the state, anyone who meets the criteria for isolation or quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19 may not visit CVPH or Alice Hyde facilities. Masks will continue to be required at all hospitals throughout the state as well.
In fact, starting Dec. 12, all adults entering any CVPH facility will be required to wear a surgical mask for the duration of their visit. Children age 2 and older, who can medically tolerate a mask, are also required to wear one while visiting.
“We’re encouraging parents, guardians and other family members to avoid bringing children under 2 to our facilities when possible because of how challenging it can be for this age group to properly wear a mask,” CVPH Infection Prevention manager Erica Moore said in a press release.
“However, if they cannot stay home, we strongly encourage that they mask as well.”
CVPH associate vice president of Quality & Safety, Brenda Murphy, added that “Our patients’ loved ones play an important role in their care. Reducing risk for our patients, staff and the community is also a very important part of what we do here. and we’re asking visitors to help in that effort.”
“There are a lot of respiratory illnesses going around in our region right now, so wearing a surgical mask while you’re with us makes a big difference protecting your loved one and our caregivers from getting sick. If you or your child are not feeling well before you plan to visit, please stay home, take care of yourself, and we’ll be happy to welcome you when you’re healthy.”
A full version of CVPH’s Welcoming Policy is available on the hospital’s website at UVMHealth.org/CVPHVisitation. Alice Hyde’s can be found at https://www.alicehyde.com/Patients-and-Visitors/Visiting-Alice-Hyde.
