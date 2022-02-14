PLATTSBURGH — Hospice of the North Country has named Dr. Rajiv Pant as its Medical Director.
As Hospice of the North Country’s Medical Director, Pant plays a crucial leadership role for the clinical team.
He is responsible for ensuring every patient’s plan of care is accomplished, providing a support system for the hospice team, and safeguarding the care goals for each patient.
DIGNITY AND COMPASSION
“We are thrilled that Dr. Pant is part of our team,” Natalie Whitehurst, Hospice of the North Country executive director, said.
“He represents the most important qualities of a hospice medical director—a commitment to excellent end-of-life care with dignity and compassion.”
Pant completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center in Brooklyn.
He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Peking University School of Medicine in Beijing China.
HELPING AND SUPPORTING
Pant is board certified in Internal Medicine, Internal Medicine-Hospital Medicine, and Hospice and Palliative Medicine.
“I am greatly honored to be a part of compassionate and caring team at Hospice of the North Country,” he said.
“I admire its work in helping people die peacefully and supporting family in the process.”
DR. LANG
Pant has been serving as the assistant medical director for the past two years alongside Dr. Deborah Lang.
He assumes his new role as Lang undertakes the role of assistant medical director after serving as medical director since 2012.
“Dr. Lang has been an invaluable part of our team, and we are grateful for her many years of leadership,” Whitehurst said.
“Her knowledge and passion for hospice and helping people die in peace has been a wonderful asset to our communities.”
