Fort Ticonderoga held a special event last Saturday to honor veterans, who were given free admission.
The Living History Event entitled, "Continue in the Service and Save their Country," featured musket demonstrations, supplying the troops with provisions, enlisting and other aspects of serving during the period of the American Revolution.
Visitors also learned about the history of the fort, carpentry, making spruce beer and the day-to-day survival of the troops.
Though closed for the winter season, Ft. Ticonderoga offers several special live and virtual events. Check its website at: www.fortticonderoga.org, or call (518) 585-2821.
