VERGENNES, Vt. — Sunday's unveiling of a historical marker commemorating Sheriff Stephen Bates at the Vergennes City Park is an intersection of time, people and places from antebellum Virginia to colonial New York.
Bates (1842-1907) is Vermont’s earliest known Black Sheriff and Chief of Police, according to www.vermonthistory.org.
He was first elected to the office of Sheriff in Vergennes in 1879. City records spanning 29 years, between 1879 and 1907, show he was elected to the office of Sheriff in all but six of those 29 years. In addition to those elections, Bates was also often appointed Chief of Police during this period. Altogether, Mr. Bates served the city of Vergennes almost consecutively for 25 years.
FINDING HIS ROOTS
Among those witnessing Sunday's 11 a.m. commemoration of Bates' long law-enforcement career will be his great-grandson, Larry Schuyler, of Worcester, Mass.
This trajectory started five years ago when Schuyler got a call from history professor Dr. Janette Greenwood of Clark University, who was tracing descendants of the subjects of William Bullard, an itinerant Worcester photographer, who kept a logbook documenting 5,400 glass negatives created between 1897 and 1917.
The collection included a 1904 winter sled outing of Raymond Schuyler, Larry's grandfather, and four of his children.
Raymond, a railroad gatekeeper, and his wife, Rose, the daughter of Stephen and Frances Mason Bates, lived in the working class Beaver Brook neighborhood in Worcester.
Frances, the daughter of Lafayette and Mary Wheeler Mason, was born and raised on the west bank of Lake Champlain in Clinton and Essex counties in New York.
“They had kids almost every two years,” Larry, a retired National Grid field engineer/technician and Worcester native, said.
“I come to find out my great-grandfather, Rose's father, was a sheriff in Vermont. We said wow, this is quite interesting.”
Larry connected with Bo Price of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Vergennes, where Stephen and Frances Bates were members, he sang in the choir, and they christened their children, Rose and Frederick.
“He was arguably the first African American to be sheriff in Vermont in 1879, if not the first in the country after Reconstruction,” Larry said.
“You had Black sheriffs during Reconstruction. Their territory was in Black and minority communities. He was sheriff of a predominantly white population. After 29 years in the police department, he was chief for 25 of those years. He was very well respected. He was voted out and got back in near the end of his life. It's quite a history.”
Bates' obituary stated that “While Chief of Police he had the satisfaction of arresting ‘Brooklyn Slim’ and ‘Ottawa Red,’ two members of a gang of post office burglars, who are now serving sentences in the state prison, and at one time had in his custody as a tramp, Perry the New York train robber, but released him before he was informed that the Pinkertons wanted him.”
Other newspaper articles describe him as the arresting officer in cases involving murder, grand larceny, check forgery, vagrancy, and other offenses in Vergennes and the surrounding areas, including Panton and Ferrisburg.
Bates’ obituary stated that he “was almost entirely a self-taught man, and in the discharge of the duties of his office was cool and self restrained, rarely if ever acting hastily. He died from cardiac arrest while milking a cow on June 10th, 1907, the last year he was elected Sheriff.
'IMPORTANT
STORY TO TELL'
Stephen and Frances are buried in Prospect Cemetery in Vergennes. His obituary states that his funeral at St. Paul’s was well attended.
“We just thought it was an important story to tell,” Price, a member of the historic marker team, said.
The team includes Voices in the Park members Liz Ryan, Alicia Grangent, Catherine Brooks, Jane Williamson, retired Rokeby Museum director, and Eloise Beil, curator emerita at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum.
At one time, Stephen was part of an oral history taught many, many years ago at Vergennes Union High School.
He was noted as Vergennes' famous sheriff in a 1939 Enterprise and Vermonter article on the occasion of Vergennes’ 150th anniversary highlighting prominent citizens.
“It's not like he was lost,” Price said.
“It's a rediscovery.”
Larry is discovering both sides of his families' incredibly rich history.
“When you have a history, you have more of a grounded feeling of where and how you should be,” he said.
“It's an American story, emphasis on American.”
