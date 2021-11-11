PLATTSBURGH — The Horszowski Trio – Jesse Mills (violin), Rieko Aizawa (piano), and Ole Akahoshi (cello) – performs on the Hill and Hollow Music series on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Saranac Methodist Church on Route 3 in Saranac.
Their program features Antonin Dvorák's "'Dumky' Trio, No. 4 in E Minor, Op. 90 (1891)”; Rebecca Clarke's “Piano Trio (1921)”; and Robert Schumann's “Trio No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 63 (1847).”
The ensemble takes its inspiration from the musicianship, integrity, and humanity of the pre-eminent pianist Mieczyslaw Horszowski (1892–1993).
Aizawa was Mr. Horszowski’s last pupil at the Curtis Institute in Philadelphia.
The pianist took time out from her busy schedule to answer the questions below.
RC: Tell the audience why they should come to hear your upcoming Hill and Hollow program. Why did you select the works for the program? Why did you pair these particular works together?
RA: We are playing three wonderful works on this program: Dvorak "Dumky," Rebecca Clarke, and Schumann No. 1 in d minor. All three are dramatic and the emotions are outward and unmistakably visceral. But each composer brings something individual as well.
The Clarke is perhaps the least-known of the three, it's too bad that circumstances prevented her from contributing more to the canon besides essentially three fantastic works, and this is one of those three works – she tied for first place in a competition for composers with this Trio (along with Ernest Bloch, another great composer), and many people were skeptical that she could have written such a wonderful work as a woman, critics thought that Mr. Bloch had written both his own work and this one under a pseudonym! That's obviously not the case.
The Dvorak Dumky Trio is his last piano trio, and it is a series of short movements in succession, alternating between lamenting music and vivacious dances. There are many folk elements, and humor in the music as well.
The Schumann is a masterpiece as well, so abstract and while it was written in 1842 it feels contemporary in some ways, so fresh and complex, there is so much to listen for as the themes are passed around from one instrument to the next and overlap in such an inventive way.
We always consider how the pieces flow from one to the next when we design concert programs, and we feel this will be an epic adventure for us all.
RC: How did your piano odyssey begin?
RA: I grew up in Japan, and I began piano lessons at the age of 5 when my friend and next-door neighbor began them as well; our mothers encouraged both of us to start at the same time. My friend didn't continue too long, but I found music to be fun and something that came easily to me at that age.
I became serious about piano as I kept going with it, and eventually when I was 13 years old I was fortunate enough to be selected as the soloist when the great American conductor and violinist Alexander Schneider requested that a young Japanese soloist play with his orchestra (the Brandenburg Ensemble) on their trip to Japan.
They were invited to open the new concert hall, Casals Hall, Tokyo's first chamber music hall based on the designs for Wigmore Hall in London. It was an incredible opportunity for me, and I learned so much from Mr. Schneider. He asked me if I played chamber music, and he was shocked when I told him no.... Chamber music is not a common activity for Japanese musicians, especially young pianists.
As a founding member of the Budapest Quartet, Mr. Schneider was obviously taken aback by this. He encouraged me to come participate in a chamber music festival in America which was run by "his friend." That friend was Rudolf Serkin, and the festival was the Marlboro Music Festival in Vermont. I am so lucky, and this experience really changed my life forever.
RC: How did you become a student of Mieczyslaw Horszowski? What was it like to study with him? What were his methods of instruction?
RA: After attending the Marlboro Festival, Rudolf Serkin and Felix Galimir encouraged me to audition at the Curtis Institute in Philadelphia. I took their suggestion, and I auditioned right away. At Curtis, students are never allowed to request certain teachers; each student is selected by the teacher.
I was honored to be accepted by Mr. Horszowski, who had recently retired but changed his mind at the last minute and took me. I was only 14 years old, and moving to America was such a big decision for me and for my family. But Mr. Horszowski was 96 years old, and he wasn't going to wait for me to finish high school in Japan first!
My family decided that I would come to study right away, and it was difficult because of the language and cultural differences between Philadelphia and Japan. But I am so lucky to have had this tremendous opportunity. Mr. Horszowski was so dedicated. I was his only student at that time, and he gave me so much of himself. He even practiced my repertoire before each of my lessons, according to his wife, Bice (she is also a pianist, and we are close to this day).
Mr. Horszowski was actively concertizing at that point in his long life, giving amazing recitals in Carnegie Hall, etc. He was so humane, and his approach to music making was so sincere. I had never experienced that kind of music-making before, and it had a profound effect on me forever. He was very caring, he made a plan for me in terms of the repertoire I should learn and in a specific order.
RC: Since your trio is named for Mr. Horszowski, how did he influence you?
RA: When we began the trio it was my intention to honor Mr. Horszowski and his legacy. During his illustrious career, he himself had the opportunity to collaborate with and personally work with so many of the legendary artists whom we think of as the "old generation:" Fauré, Ravel, Granados, Joachim, even Saint-Saëns, to name a few. Our trio's debut CD on Bridge Records celebrated works by French composers who all had a personal connection to Mr. Horszowski (Fauré, d'Indy, and Saint-Saëns).
I should mention that Mr. Horszowski's mother studied with Chopin's student, Mikuli... to put in perspective his own connections. Also, Mr. Horszowski traces his own lineage all the way back to Beethoven. Beethoven's student, Czerny, taught Leschetizky, who was Horszowski's own teacher.
This is incredible to think about, but it also humanizes the great masters of the past, and contextualizes contemporary music of today. We like to think of a mission of our trio: to honor the music and the composers from today as well as from the past, with equal care and commitment.
RC: What was the genesis of the trio? What did you want to accomplish? What has been your top achievement thus far?
RA: Violinist Jesse Mills and I are married, and we have played together quite often even before we started the trio. Cellist Ole Akahoshi is also a longtime colleague and friend and we are thrilled by the incredible musical kinship we feel with him as well. Our trio has given us great joy, and we have traveled so much in the last 10 years as a trio (all over the US, to Japan, Germany, and a UK debut at Wigmore Hall in London).
We're very much looking forward to an extensive tour of Germany this spring (about 20 concerts). We have recorded several CDs, including most recently the complete Schumann Piano Trios on AVIE Records.
We didn't set out when we started this trio to check off certain boxes that we thought would equate to success; we just wanted to play music together and to dedicate ourselves to the rich piano trio repertoire.
We love what we do, and we feel very inspired by the music we have the chance to play.
RC: What were the trio's particular challenges during the COVID lockdown? How did you push through them? How do you feel about the trio's prospects now?
RA: As with many people across various professions when COVID began, we didn't know what was coming. We didn't know how long we would be locked down, or what the future would hold for our profession.
Jesse and I were fortunate as a married couple to be able to continue playing music together in our apartment. We made many recordings together, and we were also asked to provide many videos to various series – we played a recital from our home which was presented by the 92nd St. Y, for example. Ole began joining us in our home for trio rehearsals not too far into the pandemic. We are a kind of family really, and we felt fortunate to be able to play trios together in this way. We agreed to get COVID tests before each meeting together, and thankfully we have remained healthy.
As a trio, we felt very lucky to continue to play quite a bit: many virtual concerts and also some live concerts on series such as the Dallas Chamber Music Society, Merkin Hall in NYC, and Indianapolis' Ensemble Music, to name a few.
We are playing quite a bit again now, and we feel like the future is bright. Of course, we don't take that for granted and one never knows what the future will be like for ourselves or for our world, but I think it's safe to say that we're staying optimistic.
