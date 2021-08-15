A plethora of events celebrated the birthday of Inez Millholland as well as the renaming of Mt. Discovery to Mt. Inez recently.
On the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 6, approximately 70 hikers trudged up the steep trail amid muggy conditions to obtain a hazy, but still spectacular view at the summit of the peak which bears the suffragist’s name.
After unfurling a banner marking the occasion, the group sang a rousing “Happy Birthday” to Inez which assuredly resonated to the nearby peaks.
ASTRIDE HER STEED
Saturday saw an assemblage gather at the First Congregational Church of Lewis for several tributes and activities.
Event organizer Sandra Weber welcomed the group, which was followed by a parade through the cemetery led by Inez, as portrayed by Nancy Lindquist, astride her valiant steed, Jester.
Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty appreciated the efforts of all those who contributed not only to creating this event but making Lewis recognized as the home of the Milhollands.
Nancy “Duffy” Campbell, who was instrumental in having the new moniker affixed to the mountain, spoke of her efforts and the assistance of others.
The construction of the Inez Milholland Trail located in the town’s Thrall Dam Park was related by Kathy Linker.
Retired State Senator Betty Little, an advocate and supporter of funding for the advancement of women’s rights, related her transformation from being a housewife of five children to becoming politically active. Little spoke of the importance of women getting out to vote as she cited that although women make up over 50 percent of the population, they do not provide 50 percent of the voting public.
BROOM BRIGADE
Sandra Weber then led modern day suffragists in an re-enactment of the Broom Brigade with participants shouldering their wooden handled straw weapons, practicing maneuvers, and marching around the church yard as their counterparts did a century ago.
Century-old vehicles such as the ‘21 Chevy owned by Sam and Derinda Sherman — who were attired in spiffy vestments of the period — provided added flavor to the ceremonies. The auto tour then continued to other sites in the area.
The Lewis church remembrance concluded with a walk up the hillside to lay flowers and have an invocation by Rev. Lyn Barrett at the resting place of Inez Milholland and other family members.
Additional activities included a visit to the Milholland residence at the Meadowmount School of Music and an auto procession to Elizabethtown.
