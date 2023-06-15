PLATTSBURGH — Every one of North Country Honor Flight’s trips to Washington, D.C. are special, but Saturday morning’s flights are even more special.
Flight 46 will feature a first of its kind: An all female veteran flight, and Flight 47 will have three World War II veterans on board, an impressive number given the scarcity of those veterans in the region.
“We are very proud to have put together these two flights, and we are going to have great day in Washington,” North Country Honor Flight Executive Director Barrie Finnegan said.
Finnegan said the all-female flight came together when organizers Jerika Manning and Danielle Coon were looking at the waiting list of veterans hoping to board a plane to Washington to visit war memorials in their honor.
“They saw that there were a lot of women on the list and there was enough to give them their own flight so we figured let’s do it,” Finnegan said.
North Country Honor Flight was established in 2013 and since then has flown 686 veterans to Washington on 45 flights. The majority of those veterans have been men.
Finnegan said for some reason it seems that some women veterans have been hesitant to sign up for a flight in the past.
“We hope having this flight of all women will encourage other women vets to come forward and sign up for a flight,” Finnegan said.
“They served their country, they earned it, they deserve it and they all have stories to be told, and we are happy to have them.”
Finnegan said he knows of only one other all female flight that has occurred in Honor Flight chapters across the nation, and that was one from San Diego, Calif. a few years ago.
“They have a lot bigger area to draw from so we did good to have one flight of all women here, and if we get more in the future we could do another one,” he said.
On Flight 47 will be three World War II veterans from Northern Vermont that will be joining the North Country group.
Honor Flight was created nationally in 2005 to honor World War II veterans with a trip to see the new World War II memorial in the nation’s capital. Since then, the number of veterans from that global conflict 80 years ago has dwindled greatly.
“It’s almost unheard of these days to have three World War II vets on one flight, even for the bigger areas,” Finnegan said.
“They have amazing stories to tell too for sure.”
The Northern Adirondack Code Enforcement Officers Association once again helped raise funds for the flights as they have done so for the past five years.
Finnegan said fund-raising efforts are crucial to pay for the 15 veterans on each flight plus their guardians and staff.
The send-off ceremony begins Saturday at Veterans Park on the Oval of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base at 7 a.m.
The veterans will be taken to the flight line of Plattsburgh International Airport where they will board charter planes from Air Charter Express out of Milwaukee, Wis.
The send off will once again include, “Thunder in the Burgh,” a motorcade of local motorcycles and emergency service vehicles.
The return home is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. back at the Oval.
