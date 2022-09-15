Honor Flight hosting big fundraising event

PLATTSBURGH — Since North Country Honor Flight was formed in 2013, the organization has relied on community fundraisers to foot the bill for their trips to Washington, D.C. The coffers have been relatively healthy, but as rising costs continue to affect all aspects of life, the group needed to step up the fundraising game a bit.
“We are a non-profit, non-government funded group who has always relied on the generosity of the community and they have been wonderful,” North Country Honor Flight Executive Director Barrie Finnegan said.
To boost the level of funds, the group is hosting its own fundraising event Saturday at the Clinton County Fair Grounds in Morrisonville.
SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE
The day will feature a car, truck and bike show, food vendors and music. Plenty of music.
“We will have something for everyone and we hope to have all the bases covered,” Finnegan said.
Local musical favorites Larry Ebere, Bella Voca, North Country Revival, the Busco Bandits and world-renowned Gibson Brothers will all be performing with music beginning at 12:30 p.m. and running until 7 p.m.
“This is going to be a fun event,” Finnegan said.
“Not only can people come out and support us, they can have a fun family day.”
Tickets for Saturday’s event are $25 pre-sale or $30 at the gate, which opens at 10:30 a.m.
Visitors will get wrist bands and can exit and enter as much as they want.
More information for Saturday’s event at the Fair Grounds can be found by emailing nchf@gmail.com or calling Danielle at 518-860-2536 or Jerika at 518-364-6503.
ONE BIG FUNDRAISER
While other Honor Flight fundraisers continue to be held around the region, including a raffle to win an autographed jersey of Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen, Finnegan said organizers felt that they should step up and add to the effort.
“We decided to do one big one and we hope it works out,” he said.
North Country Honor Flight has led 41 flights to Washington since its inception. Each trip brings veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam. the Cold War, Desert Storm and Iraq and Afghanistan to memorials dedicated in their honor.
A private airline has been flying the veterans to Washington, and Finnegan said the costs can mount up.
“We are getting in a little pinch, and I think we’ll be all right, but we want to be sure we are set for next year,” he said.
FOOD AND DRINK VENDORS
In addition to enjoying the car, truck and bike show, and the variety of music on Saturday, visitors will be able to dine at several local food booths.
“We’ve got eight local vendors and some of the regular fair vendors will be open as well,” Finnegan said.
Lake City Beverages is also providing beer for sale and there possibly will be a wine vendor.
The food and drink vendors have all agreed to donate a percentage of their revenue to Honor Flight.
The car, truck and bike show will feature 20 specialty vehicle classes and 10 specialty bike classes, including crowd favorites and veterans’ favorites.
Registration for the show begins at 10:30 a.m. and runs to 12:30 p.m.
There will be a muffler rap competition at 2:15 p.m. and the awards ceremony will be at 4 p.m.
‘EVERYONE KNOWS A VET’
Finnegan said ticket sales have been good, and he hopes it will pick up in the final days leading up to the show.
“The community has always responded and these veterans mean a lot,” Finnegan said.
“Especially up here where we have such a strong military history. Everyone knows a vet.”
