PLATTSBURGH — From the generosity of the community, members of North Country Honor Flight, a not-for-profit and non-government funded organization, has raised funds toward charter flights to Washington D.C. for veterans to visit memorials for them and their fallen brothers.
EVENT A HIT
That changed this past Saturday as an Honor Flight fundraiser at the Clinton County Fair Grounds in Morrisonville saw hundreds of people show up for a variety of shows and events.
“We don’t usually do the fundraising ourselves,” Barrie Finnegan, Executive Director of North Country Honor Flight, said Saturday.
“Different groups and organizations usually fundraise and donate to us to then pay for the charter flights to D.C. so they can visit the memorials for their service. We didn’t set a goal for today, we want to see how it turns out, hopefully do this yearly.”
The group’s inaugural own fundraiser was a hit, as more than $25,000 was raised to help pay for flights of veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit war memorials in their honor.
“A lot of people had a lot of fun, and we raised enough for at least one flight that we don’t have to worry about so we are pleased,” Finnegan said.
The gates of the Clinton County Fairgrounds opened at 10:30 a.m. for all to enjoy live music, food, a silent auction, craft vendors, and a car and motorcycle show.
‘HAPPY TO BE HERE’
All artisan vendors at the event donated a portion of their proceeds to the NCHF fund. Vendors were selling handmade jewelry, signs, flags, 3D printed key chains, soap, quilts and other artisan crafts.
“I am happy to be here,” Anthony King, Marine Corps veteran, said.
“I am here to sell my paracord keychains and things to help support the North Country Honor Flight, they do great work.”
After the opening ceremony including the national anthem and pledge of allegiance, attendees could enjoy live performances by Larry Ebere, the Busco Bandits, Bella Voca, the North Country Revival and the Gibson Brothers.
Attendees could enjoy food truck services offered by Bunz on the Run, Twisted Sisters at Tammy’s Lunchbox, Lightning Lardy’s Barbecue, ADK Food Oasis Snack bar and fairground concessions.
COMBAT VETERANS MOTORCYCLE ASSOC.
The NY 19-3 chapter of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association was present at the event, offering attendees merchandise for donations and lottery raffles.
“Every penny we raise,” Kevin Burrel, Army veteran and Member of CVMA, said.
“A portion goes to the North Country Honor Flight group, and another portion goes directly towards veterans who need financial support.”
According to their website, the CVMA is an association of combat veterans from all branches of the United States Armed Forces who ride motorcycles as a hobby. Their mission is to support and protect those who have defended our country and our freedoms by providing assistance and help to individual veterans, veteran care facilities, other veteran organizations and registered charities.
“We have an annual group ride,” Chris Tedford, Marine Corps veteran and member of the CVMA, said.
“NY 19-3 is ‘The Ghost Chapter’ so it’s called the ghost ride. It’s usually the second week of July. This year we had about 100 to 200 riders. That’s usually our big fundraising event.”
SUPPORTING VETERANS
The Department of Veteran Affairs had a table set up offering informational material about the services and support they provide to the veterans.
“We have a variety of programs,” Sharon Ratta, of the Department of Veterans Affairs, said.
“A lot of veterans don’t know. We are here to educate the veterans about what they are entitled to. We are here to support them with everything they need.”
The Department of Homeland Security, EMS, local Fire Engines, New York State Troopers and local police also provided some informational demonstrations about the gear and equipment they use.
Post 912 of the American Legion Family were in attendance as well.
“The American Legion Family has supported the North Country Honor Flight since day one,” Cliff Sterling, Veteran and member of Post 912 of the American Legion, said.
“As a group we go to the capitol, or other places, when the government is trying to pass a bill or program that will affect veterans. Basically, more members equals more fight. We try to endorse or advocate for a better change, that will in turn change the lives of veterans for the better.”
AMERICAN LEGION MEMBERSHIP
According to their website, the American Legion Family, along with The American Legion, consists of The American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of The American Legion and American Legion Riders. Their goal is to support veterans and families of veterans, as well as, active duty, national guard and reserve personnel.
“Membership is key,” Robert St. John, Veteran and member of Post 912, said.
“We’re trying to recruit veterans to the Clinton County American Legion. It is certainly a welcome opportunity to be here today, there is a great turn out. It’s a great chance for us to recruit veterans and get them to join.”
BEST DAY OF THEIR LIVES
According to Finnegan, the NCHF provided 41 flights to over 600 veterans since the inception in 2013.
“Some have said the trip is the best day of their lives,” Finnegan said.
“The people of the North Country really respond to these events. There is an abundance of generosity in the area, today will certainly be a big help toward fundraising.”
For more information about North Country Honor Flight and how to donate visit http://www.northcountryhonorflight.org/.
For more information about the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and how to donate visit https://www.combatvet.us/.
