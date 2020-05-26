CHAMPLAIN — The American flag still flew high.
As residents watched and waved from porches and roadsides, the St. Mary’s Church Memorial Day Parade rumbled by Monday afternoon.
For organizer Molly Ryan, the event, nearly canceled over COVID-19 concerns, stood as a testament to the respect that the community holds for its veterans and fallen heroes.
A UNIQUE WAY
The parade is traditionally held as part of the popular St. Mary’s Church Bazaar.
But on May 13, the church announced the cancellation of the 2020 bazaar and parade over health concerns around the coronavirus pandemic.
“This was not an easy decision,” the church’s announcement read, “but we believe it is the right one to keep everyone safe so that we can celebrate at a later date.”
But local officials soon reached out to the church, expressing hope that an event of some type to mark Memorial Day could still be held.
The church agreed, Ryan said.
“St. Mary’s wanted the tradition to continue in a unique way.”
STAY-AT-HOME PARADE
On May 23, the church announced that it would hold the Stay-At-Home St. Mary’s Memorial Day Heroes Vehicle Parade to mark the holiday.
Along with honoring current and past service members, the event invited participation from “fire and rescue, law enforcement, healthcare, and other essential workers,” according to the event announcement.
Safety and public health were a priority for the event, Ryan said, with participants asked to stay in their vehicles and only ride with people from their immediate social circle to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Onlookers were also specifically asked not to gather along the parade route but to instead watch from a safe distance near their homes.
48 HOURS
With word of the parade put out only two days before, local groups came together in those 48 hours to pull the event off.
Among the participants were the Champlain-Mooers EMS, Hudson Headwaters Health Network, New York State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, the U.S. Border Patrol, State Police, the Clinton County Sheriff’s office and North Country Honor Flight.
The guests of honor in the parade were roughly a dozen veterans, including Grand Marshal Rolla Parker III, a veteran of the Vietnam War.
“It was really nice to see that we were able to pull something together so quickly, especially for our veterans,” Ryan said, particularly praising the efforts and assistance of Village of Champlain Mayor Janet McFetrdige and Town of Champlain Councilor Jason Borrie.
“I feel very fortunate to live in a community where people can come together and pull things together quickly when they need to.”
