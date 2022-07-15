PLATTSBURGH — State Police said the person who was a victim of a homicide Thursday afternoon in the Town of Plattsburgh is Monique R. Yanulavich, 45, of Plattsburgh.
Police said they received a call around 5:45 p.m. for a report of a deceased individual inside a vehicle in a parking lot off Plaza Boulevard.
Several police vehicles and officers scoured the parking lot area well into Thursday night and the scene was cordoned off with yellow tape.
Police were not releasing any other details about how Yanulavich may have died, and an autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning.
State Police are requesting that anyone who has had recent contact with Yanulavich to contact State Police at 518-873-2750.
The investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.