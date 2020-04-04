PHOTOS PROVIDED
Jennifer Latour shared this photo of Caleigh (left) and Madison Latour showing off some chalk artwork they made while homeschooled from their classes at Momot Elementary and Stafford Middle Schools. Those schools were recently closed over concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Strips of tape were applied to the fence, then drawn over with chalk. When the tape was removed, the uncolored spaces made abstract designs. Asked what they missed about their regular school days, Caleigh said she especially missed time with her friends while Madison said she missed her teacher, Beth O’Neil. Asked what they liked about homeschooling, Caleigh said “getting to sleep in.” For Madison, the best part of homeschooling so far has been “doing homework in bed and playing on the trampoline.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.