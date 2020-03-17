PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Office for the Aging's Nutrition Program congregate-meal sites in Plattsburgh, Rouses Point, Ellenburg, Peru and Dannemora closed Monday in response to COVID-19 precautions.
REDUCE EXPOSURE
“Our exercise programs are also suspended until further notice,” Darleen Collins, director of Clinton County Office for the Aging, said.
“We are also working on minimizing face-to-face contact with people and trying to help them over the phone rather than in person. We're trying to balance the need for service with trying to eliminate the exposure to people.”
There are more than 15,000 seniors, 60-plus, in Clinton County.
“This situation changes day by day,” Collins said.
“We're constantly working with the local and state officials to stay on top of what we can do.”
The agency contracts with the Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County to deliver several hundred meals each day.
“Home-delivered meals is still operating because that was really upsetting people when we said the sites were closed,” Collins said.
“We'll be looking at the ways to help the people that were having the meals at the congregate sites to get their meals alternate ways.”
SAFETY PRECAUTIONS
The Home Delivered Program was status quo Tuesday afternoon.
“But, it changes from moment to moment, obviously like everybody else,” Maria Alexander, executive director of the Senior Citizens Council, said.
“All of our drivers, we put all the safety precautions in place. They are wearing gloves, have hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes. They are trying to keep a six-foot distance.”
Some meal recipients have asked to have their meals hung on their door.
“And they'll come get it themselves,” Alexander said.
“We make sure that we watch them take it. If somebody don't want their meal delivered, they can just call us.”
The Senior Center is closed and all activities are suspended.
“We have a skeleton staff here answering calls, trying to reassure people, to reach out, trying to do whatever we can,” Alexander said.
“It's good for us to be here because people feel comfortable to give us a call.”
OPEN FOR BUSINESS
The Essex County Office for the Aging is open for regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 132 Water St. in Elizabethtown.
“Right now as far as Office for the Aging programs go, we have suspended all of our health promotion activities, which includes our exercise program and our Tai Chi program,” Krissy Leerkes, executive director said.
"We have closed all our Senior Congregate Nutrition sites. We are still delivering home-delivered meals using all the precautions that have been set forth through our local Health Department and CDC.”
Since Monday morning, the agency received 25 additional home-delivered meal referrals.
“On any given day, we can be delivering up over 400-plus individuals,” Leerkes said.
SKELETON CREW
A contingent of Franklin County Office for the Aging staffers are working from home.
“We have a skeleton crew in the main office at the Court House,” Donna Kissane, county manager, said.
“Yesterday, we began complying with the governor's recommendation to reduce our work force by a minimum of 50 percent for non-essential employees.”
In an effort to practice social distancing, the agency is identifying essential employees that can work remotely.
“The Office for the Aging has employees that fall under both categories,” Kissane said.
“While the Office for the Aging director is on site with a limited team, we continue to maintain continuity of our operations."
Franklin County Adult Centers are closed for congregate meals and social activities.
“We are wiling to provide Meals-on-Wheels to all existing recipients and open those up to individuals that were coming to the centers,” Kissane said.
“If anyone is 60 years or older and needs meals, please contact our Office for the Aging and we can provide assistance.”
