PLATTSBURGH — Nicole Locklin is scouring the Plattsburgh area for a few reliable drivers to bring meals and a smile to seniors.
“We are just in need of drivers, and we’re having a very difficult time finding drivers,” the Home Delivered Meals director said.
“I think partially because of gas prices and partially because everyone is looking for help right now. We don’t want to really go the paid route just right yet. We’re not quite that desperate, but we figured why not put some fliers out there and get out into the community in ways that other people might not. If they don’t read the paper or if they don’t have Facebook, just reach them anyway we can.”
The Clinton County Nutrition Program for the Elderly’s Home Delivered Meals Program (HDM) distributes meals to about 500 people a day.
“We have 20 routes that cover the entire county,” Locklin said.
“We do have our main site here in Plattsburgh, and we do have two satellite sites, one in Rouses Point and the other in Ellenburg. Between those three sites with the help of Essex County to cover the Black Brook-AuSable Forks area that’s how we are able to serve the entire county.”
JOB FAIR
Locklin is working with the New York State Department of Labor to locate new recruits.
“They are doing a virtual Job Fair coming up, and we do have a need for about two drivers,” she said.
“On one route, we need help covering two days a week – Tuesdays and Fridays. So, we don’t even need a five-day-a-week commitment. On a different route, also in the City of Plattsburgh, we do need help covering Thursday and Friday and that is just going into the three senior towers. So, it’s not a lot of mileage. Like I said, it is mostly in the city. It’s not a lot of mileage, but you will still be helping a lot of people.”
HOURLY WAGES
The agency pays an hourly minimum wage to paid drivers.
“We’re not only volunteers,” she said.
“Volunteers are awesome because it helps keep the cost of our program down, but we do also have paid drivers. We do also reimburse everybody for mileage, and that is tax free and that is 55 cents a mile.”
HDM drivers generally deliver meals between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“Some drivers start a little bit earlier than 10, but they also finish a little bit earlier than 1,” Locklin said.
“To deliver, it’s three hours or less of your time. You do touch a lot people in those three hours, and we bring a lot of smiles into homes because a lot of time our drivers are the only people that the Meals on Wheel recipients see everyday.”
For more information, contact Niki Locklin at 518-561-8329 or email: sccccnutrition@gmail.com
