PLATTSBURGH — Have you heard about the bloody tent pegs? The plague? Or the suicidal pigs? It’s all in the Bible.
“Scary, Gross and Weird Stories From the Bible” is open to all youth in grades 6-8 at Holy Cross Catholic Parish in Plattsburgh.
The Middle School VBS will be held Aug. 7-11 from 9 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Church Lower Level. For more information, contact Courtney Khristiansen, Holy Cross youth director, at: PlattsburghSEC@ecdony.org
“It is different Bible stories that kids don’t usually think of when they’re going through,” she said.
“We have the plagues that they like one of the days. We have Lot’s wife turning to salt. We have when Jesus turns evil spirits into the pigs. We have Jael drives the tent peg through enemy’s soldier’s head.”
Khristiansen said the kids like the gross and weird stuff.
“We do the stories, and then we do an activity that goes with it,” she said.
“So they usually get to do an activity that is weird and gross type thing to go with it.”
This is a new VBS offering targeted to middle-school age kids.
“A lot of our kids don’t go away for the summer, so it gives them something to come and do, be a part of, and they’re actually learning something about our faith while they are doing it,” she said.
STELLAR VBS
Shine Jesus’ light is the theme of Stellar VBS for grades Pre-K-5.
Stellar rockets kids on an out-of-this-world adventure that’s light years of faith-building fun. As they launch on a cosmic quest where they’ll have a blast shining Jesus’ light to the world.
Stellar VBS will be held Aug. 7-11 from 9 a.m. to noon in St. John’s Church Lower Level and will be led by Desiree Kirk, Holy Cross, director for religious education.
For more information, contact Kirk at: PlattsburghDRE@rcdony.org
“We have games,” she said.
“We have crafts. We do music. We have adventures. They are going to have an outer world experience. The whole theme is like a space camp. We’re decorating everything from out of space or outer worldly to make them feel like they are closer to the heavens and stuff like that.
“We have little astronauts and stars who are going to be their sponsors and come and teach them about different stories of the Bible that shine Jesus’ light in their life. We have snacks. We’re also doing this year some science experiments. I think they’ll really enjoy that. We’re just really super excited.”
VBS registration forms can be downloaded at: https://holycrosspbg.org/activities.
For more information, call 518-563-0730.
