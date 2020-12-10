Holiday Pop-Up Show offers unique gift ideas

PLATTSBURGH – Artist Donna Austin's creative output has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I'm a homebody,” the Plattsburgh resident said.
“I really didn't travel very much. I love the Adirondacks, North Country, New York. I was born here, and I will die here. I still do watercolors, but I've increased it to doing acrylics also.”
HOLIDAY POP-UP
Austin is among area artists in The Strand Center for the Arts Holiday Pop-Up Gallery Exhibition, featuring paintings, photographs, sculptures, and more.
This special exhibition will be held at the center's Main Gallery at 23 Brinkerhoff St. in Plattsburgh.
The show will be open for only one day on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Artists exhibiting include Austin, Sandy Fox, Ron Nolland, Bill Crosby, Dennon Walantus, Gordon LeClair and Nicole Caudell.
“We did a series of pop-up shows for our artisan market at the end of September/beginning of October, and we did another in November, sort of as a Thanksgiving show, and we had great turnouts,” David Monette, gallery director, said in a press release.
“People want to get out and see artwork in a safe environment, and our gallery is pretty big, allowing for plenty of social distancing. I’m expecting a great turnout for this holiday event.”
MAD FOR BATIKS
In Saturday's Pop-Up Gallery Exhibition, half of Austin's work will be acrylics.
“I always did batiks, and now I'm doing a lot of batiks,” she said.
“I have just found so much fun working with wax and something called brusho. Some people say it's powdered ink. Some people say it's a powdered watercolor. I don't know exactly what it is.”
Austin picked up a container to read the label: Made in England. Organic pigments on a crystalline carrier.
“I didn't know that,” she said.
“I paint with it on rice paper. Then, I put the wax over it for a regular batik. The rice paper is not stiff like watercolor paper. It's very soft. You can wrinkle it up and flatten it out, and that's exactly what I do with it to do the batiks.”
BACKSTORY
Austin's artistic path began in kindergarten.
“When I was in kindergarten, we couldn't have recess until everybody did their paintings or their art work,” she said.
“I wanted to get outside and play, so a lot of times I would finish someone else's art work for them.”
At SUNY Plattsburgh, she was an education major with an art minor.
“I did a lot of jewelry making,” Austin said.
“I'm a silversmith in addition to all of this stuff. Dr. (Edgar) Barton taught me. I had a lot of my jewelry at the Silver Dragonfly.”
A retired educator since 2002, Austin taught second grade at Cumberland Head Elementary School.
“I taught for 30 years,” she said.
“I wanted to be an art teacher, but when I got into education they were cutting back on teachers and the first ones to were the art teachers and the music teachers. So, I had to go to a classroom. I made sure we did a lot of art in the classroom.”
ART UNLEASHED
While teaching, she didn't do very much artwork outside of school.
“I had always wanted to go into watercolors, but it kind of scared me,” Austin said.
“I found a group, and I joined it. We got a nice art teacher who let us do what we wanted to do. She would help us if we wanted help. She wasn't the kind that said, 'Let's all do this. Now, let's all do that.' I didn't want to go into that kind of thing. Claire was her name. She taught watercolors at Tip Top Frame on 22 in the old Trooper barracks. That launched me.”
Austin got into batiks quite awhile ago.
“I taught my whole group of watercolor artists,” she said.
“We got about 10 or 12 of us. I taught them how to batik, and now they love it, too. That was a long time ago, seven or eight years ago. Just during this COVID, I have discovered some things that I can do with it, which I didn't know I could do before. I'm having a heck of a good time with it.”
In Saturday's Holiday Pop-Up, Austin will have three acrylics and two batiks.
“The two batiks will be poppies,” she said.
“The other three will be one is an old farm, an old homestead in Ireland, and the last one a picture of a house at Chazy Lake. Well, I can look at something, and then just let my mind go. I will expand upon what I see.”
IF YOU GO
WHAT: The Holiday Pop-Up Gallery Exhibition featuring local artists.
WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 12 only, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: The Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Free and open to the public. Facemasks, social distancing, and a cap on the amount of people allowed in the gallery at any one time will be strictly upheld.
INFO: For more information on these exhibits, upcoming events, concerts or classes happening at The Strand Center for the Arts, please call 518-563-1604 or visit www.strandcenter.org.
