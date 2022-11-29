Hundreds gathered around the Plattsburgh Amtrak station Monday evening to watch as the Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train made a stop in the City of Plattsburgh.
As part of its tour through Canada and the northern United States, the train made stops in Port Henry, Plattsburgh and Rouses Point Monday.
With each stop, the train, covered in bright and flashing Christmas lights, brings holiday cheer while also serving as a fundraiser for local food banks at each of its stops.
A donation of $4,500 was made to the Joint Council of Economic Opportunity during the Plattsburgh stop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.