Holiday fun meant to keep Meadowbrook residents smiling

PLATTSBURGH – You're never too old for a wish list, and Meadowbrook Healthcare residents have expressed their choices for Christmas presents.
With help from the community, staffers there are making it happen with “Giving Days.”
Items can be dropped off at the front entrance/vestibule on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 17.
Meadowbrook Healthcare is located at 154 Prospect Ave. in Plattsburgh.
"STRANGE YEAR'
“In previous years we always kind of come up with a list of items that family and community members can give because people really look for opportunities to give knowing that it has an impact on especially the residents of the nursing home,” Sandy Geddes, community relations coordinator, said.
“When thinking about this year, it's such a strange year with the pandemic because in the past families of our residents would come into the building and they'd decorate our residents' rooms for them. They would be bringing in Christmas presents for them periodically throughout the season.”
The steady foot traffic added holiday liveliness.
“And, we didn't want to miss that this year,” Geddes said.
“So we decided to do these specific giving days, which still allows to community to do good for the residents of the nursing home now in a time when they need it more than ever.”
COMMUNITY STEPS UP
Wish List items: (bigger items) tablets, wireless headphones for TVs, hearing amplifiers for headphones; (smaller items) large-print word searches, beginner adult coloring books, coloring pencils and pencil sharpeners; (gifts for men) handkerchiefs, socks, cologne, aftershave, ball caps, model cars, suspenders, belts and reading eyeglasses; (gifts for women) make-up, perfume, body wash and lotion.
Geddes' office and the Activity Office are filled to the brim.
“Every single Thursday, which is when we do the Giving Days, we get, oh my gosh, delivery upon delivery upon delivery,” she said.
“Every single week, we get requests for new items or different items or verification of items that are wanted.
It's just a real indicator that the generosity from our community doesn't stop just because of the pandemic. People are still thinking about doing good for people of Meadowbrook and of the community at large.”
"HOLIDAY SPIRIT WEEK'
The facility will host a Holiday Spirit Week featuring “Hats...Holiday-Style” on Dec. 14, “Twin Day Tuesday” on Dec. 15, “Ugly Christmas Sweater Wednesday” on Dec. 16, “Holiday Movie & Hot Chocolate” on Dec. 17 and “Candy Canes & Cupcakes” on Dec. 18.
“It's been really uplifting,” Geddes said.
“And what is different also this year is that we are going to be responsible for delivering those to every single resident.
Even presents given to family members by their specific loved ones, we're going to have do that all for them.”
It's a very busy time at Meadowbrook, but the staff are really motivated because of the community outpouring.
“Last year, we had so many things to distribute,” she said.
“There was more than enough for every single resident plus. This year we're looking at probably even more than that. It's been really wonderful, and we know the residents are going to really need this extra attention going forward in the holiday season.”
Meadowbrook elves will be busy wrapping everything next week.
“We asked people not to wrap them because we want to know what they are, and we to make sure it gets distributed properly,” Geddes said.
“We do window visits on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the days designated to be Santa Claus to all the residents.”
For more information, email: sgeddes@meadowbrookhealth.com or call 518-563-5440.
