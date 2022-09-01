PLATTSBURGH — Brian Lazore, 45, of Hogansburg, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit alien smuggling and three accounts of alien smuggling.
United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Kieth Hoops, acting chief patrol agent of the United States Border Patrol, made the announcement Wednesday.
Lazore admitted to the smuggling of six citizens of India into the United States from Cornwall, Ont., using the St. Lawrence and St. Regis rivers.
Lazore’s boat sank in the St. Regis river. All those on the boat were eventually picked up by St. Regis Mohawk Rescue. Lazore admitted his involvement was for financial gain.
Lazore will face up to 15 years in prison with a minimum of 5 years, a fine of up to $250,000 and a post-imprisonment supervised release up to 3 years. His sentencing will take place Jan. 5, 2023, read by United States District Judge Brenda K. Sannes.
This case was investigated by United States Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Stitt will be prosecuting.
