WASHINGTON — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul took her concerns about the ongoing crush of people seeking asylum in New York City to the White House on Wednesday afternoon, where officials agreed to make some progress on securing work permits for eligible migrants.
The governor met with White House Chief of Staff Jeffrey D. Zients but not with President Joseph R. Biden. Hochul and Biden administration officials spoke for about two hours, and according to a record of the meeting issued Wednesday night by the White House, officials came to an agreement on three aspects of the crisis; work authorizations, federal assistance for departments, and a joint call on Congress to create more programs to assist migrants and reform the national immigration system.
ELIGIBLE TO WORK
Hochul said thousands of migrants are expected to be eligible to work now, although the administration’s commitment to identify the people who are already able to work falls short of her public requests made over the last few weeks, where she has requested that work authorizations be opened to more people.
White House officials have said that about 20% of the migrants placed in the New York metro area are eligible for work permits.
Officials also agreed to work with the city and state governments to launch a national advertising campaign urging asylum seekers and migrants who are “paroled in,” and able to work to pursue a work permit and employment. The campaign will include information on who is eligible to work and how to secure a work permit, as well as offering direct one-on-one application assistance in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole and other languages identified among asylum seeking groups.
‘CRITICAL FIRST STEP’
In a statement shared Wednesday night, Hochul said there are many more things the federal government and Biden administration must do to help New York handle the flood of people seeking aid.
“This is a critical first step, but make no mistake; it is not enough to fully address this crisis or provide the level of support that New Yorkers need and deserve,” she said.
The governor said the top-line concern continues to be expedited and expanded work authorizations for migrants and asylum seekers, which she has said would both fill the vacant jobs in New York’s businesses and provide the people who have come to the U.S. seeking safety with a way to support themselves and secure permanent housing.
Since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing people seeking asylum from his state to New York, Washington D.C. and Chicago last year, more than 100,000 people have been shunted to New York alone. Buses filled with dozens of families and single immigrants have left them at the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal in downtown Manhattan, where city officials are obliged by the city charter to provide shelter to anyone seeking it.
White House officials said they have called for Congress to provide $600 million for the Shelter and Services Program to help city officials with those migrants, but Congress has not authorized any additional spending for that program.
In her statement Wednesday, Hochul said she was grateful the White House continues to engage with her on ways to address the flood of people seeking asylum in New York, and is looking forward to further discussions and solutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.